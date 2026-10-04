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Kuwait revokes citizenship of 415 people under six decrees

Measures also apply to people who obtained Kuwaiti nationality through dependency

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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415 people have been stripped of Kuwaiti citizenship in sweeping nationality review.
415 people have been stripped of Kuwaiti citizenship in sweeping nationality review.
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Dubai: Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 415 people under six decrees published in the official gazette, with the measures also applying to those who acquired nationality through dependency.

The decrees form part of Kuwait’s continuing review of citizenship cases and set out separate lists of people whose nationality certificates or citizenship have been withdrawn.

Under Decree No. 155 of 2026, citizenship certificates were revoked for six people, along with those who had acquired nationality through dependency from the certificate holders.

Decree No. 156 withdrew citizenship from 286 people and those who obtained nationality through dependency, accounting for the largest group covered by the latest measures.

A further 14 women had their citizenship revoked under Decree No. 157, while Decree No. 158 covered 25 people and those who acquired nationality through them.

Decree No. 159 withdrew citizenship from 41 people, as well as dependants who had acquired Kuwaiti nationality through them.

Under Decree No. 160, citizenship was withdrawn from another 43 people and those who obtained it through dependency.

The six decrees therefore cover 415 principal cases, although the total number of people affected could be higher because several measures also extend to dependants.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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