Measures also apply to people who obtained Kuwaiti nationality through dependency
Dubai: Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 415 people under six decrees published in the official gazette, with the measures also applying to those who acquired nationality through dependency.
The decrees form part of Kuwait’s continuing review of citizenship cases and set out separate lists of people whose nationality certificates or citizenship have been withdrawn.
Under Decree No. 155 of 2026, citizenship certificates were revoked for six people, along with those who had acquired nationality through dependency from the certificate holders.
Decree No. 156 withdrew citizenship from 286 people and those who obtained nationality through dependency, accounting for the largest group covered by the latest measures.
A further 14 women had their citizenship revoked under Decree No. 157, while Decree No. 158 covered 25 people and those who acquired nationality through them.
Decree No. 159 withdrew citizenship from 41 people, as well as dependants who had acquired Kuwaiti nationality through them.
Under Decree No. 160, citizenship was withdrawn from another 43 people and those who obtained it through dependency.
The six decrees therefore cover 415 principal cases, although the total number of people affected could be higher because several measures also extend to dependants.