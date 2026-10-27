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Kuwait begins demolition of 263 properties over building violations

494 more properties face demolition within three weeks as authorities step up enforcement

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait has begun demolishing 263 properties in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh over building violations, with 494 more set for demolition in three weeks amid a government crackdown.
Kuwait has begun demolishing 263 properties in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh over building violations, with 494 more set for demolition in three weeks amid a government crackdown.
Kuwait Arab Times

Dubai: Kuwait Municipality has begun demolishing 263 properties in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh over building violations, with another 494 properties facing demolition within three weeks as part of a wider government crackdown on illegal construction.

The demolitions follow the failure of property owners to comply with removal orders despite warnings published in the official gazette, according to informed municipal sources.

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The sources said the campaign would be carried out in three phases under a timetable designed to ensure compliance with legal and administrative procedures.

The first phase covers 263 properties for which all necessary legal procedures have been completed, allowing demolition work to proceed.

The second phase involves 494 properties, with demolition expected to begin within three weeks following the issuance of an approved decision by the Director General of Kuwait Municipality.

The third phase remains pending as the municipality awaits technical reports and detailed information from the Ministry of Public Works. Additional properties will be added to the demolition schedule once the required documents are received.

Municipal sources stressed that enforcement measures would be implemented strictly, with owners of violating properties required to bear the full costs of demolition and debris removal.

The costs will be calculated based on detailed assessments taking into account transportation routes, equipment requirements, the number of floors and the total area of each building. The final charges will be determined after evaluating the specific requirements of each demolition operation to ensure they reflect the actual costs involved.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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