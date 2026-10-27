494 more properties face demolition within three weeks as authorities step up enforcement
Dubai: Kuwait Municipality has begun demolishing 263 properties in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh over building violations, with another 494 properties facing demolition within three weeks as part of a wider government crackdown on illegal construction.
The demolitions follow the failure of property owners to comply with removal orders despite warnings published in the official gazette, according to informed municipal sources.
The sources said the campaign would be carried out in three phases under a timetable designed to ensure compliance with legal and administrative procedures.
The first phase covers 263 properties for which all necessary legal procedures have been completed, allowing demolition work to proceed.
The second phase involves 494 properties, with demolition expected to begin within three weeks following the issuance of an approved decision by the Director General of Kuwait Municipality.
The third phase remains pending as the municipality awaits technical reports and detailed information from the Ministry of Public Works. Additional properties will be added to the demolition schedule once the required documents are received.
Municipal sources stressed that enforcement measures would be implemented strictly, with owners of violating properties required to bear the full costs of demolition and debris removal.
The costs will be calculated based on detailed assessments taking into account transportation routes, equipment requirements, the number of floors and the total area of each building. The final charges will be determined after evaluating the specific requirements of each demolition operation to ensure they reflect the actual costs involved.