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Who is Nithya Raman? Meet Kerala-born LA's first Indian-American mayor

From Thrissur to Harvard and MIT, Nithya built her career through activism and politics

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman arrives with supporters applauding nearby before speaking to the media at the Original Farmers Market on November 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman arrives with supporters applauding nearby before speaking to the media at the Original Farmers Market on November 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

Dubai: From growing up in Thrissur, Kerala, to studying at Harvard and MIT and entering American politics, Nithya Raman's journey to becoming Los Angeles' first Indian-American mayor-elect has been shaped by education, urban planning and community activism.

Raman, whose election victory over incumbent Karen Bass has made international headlines, is set to take charge of America's second-largest city after a political journey that began at the grassroots level.

Born in Thrissur in 1981, Raman moved to the United States with her family at age six. She grew up in Massachusetts and developed an interest in social issues, eventually pursuing social studies at Harvard University, where she graduated in 2003.

Her professional journey also took her back to India. After graduating, she worked with grassroots organisations supporting disadvantaged communities, including people facing eviction in Delhi.

She later moved to Chennai, where she established Transparent Chennai in 2010. The initiative used research, mapping, and public data to highlight gaps in civic infrastructure and basic services in underserved neighbourhoods.

Raman later earned a master's degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2008. Her academic background and community development experience later shaped her approach to public service.

From community activism to politics

After moving to Los Angeles in 2013, Raman became increasingly involved in addressing the city's homelessness crisis.

In 2017, she co-founded the SELAH Neighbourhood Homeless Coalition, a community-based organisation that works with people experiencing homelessness and advocates for better support services.

Her community-level work eventually led her into electoral politics. In 2020, Raman won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council, representing District 4. She became the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian elected to the council. She was re-elected in 2024.

As a council member, she focused on housing affordability, homelessness, neighbourhood improvements and public services. Her experience as an urban planner also informed her work on infrastructure and city development.

A new chapter in Los Angeles

Raman's mayoral campaign placed housing, homelessness and municipal services at the centre of her agenda. Her proposals included improving street lighting, repairing roads, strengthening neighbourhood services and reforming aspects of policing.

Her victory over Bass marks another milestone in her political career, taking her from city council member to the leadership of one of America's most prominent cities.

Raman has described her election as an honour and acknowledged the responsibility of leading Los Angeles. She also spoke with Bass following the outgoing mayor's concession, expressing appreciation for her public service.

Raman lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, and their twin children.

Her journey from Kerala to the mayor's office in Los Angeles is a notable milestone for the Indian-American community, and her background in urban planning and grassroots activism will shape the next chapter of her public life.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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