Hyderabad-origin Nabeela celebrates Senate win and prepares for a new role in Illinois
Dubai: At just 27, Nabeela Syed has achieved a major milestone in American politics, winning a seat in the Illinois State Senate and bringing pride to her family's Hyderabad roots.
The Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Darby Hills in the November 3 election to win the 26th Senate District, marking the next step in a political journey that began when she was just 23.
Syed is the daughter of immigrants from Hyderabad who moved to the United States in the 1980s. Born and raised in Palatine, Illinois, she has often spoken about her parents' sacrifices and the opportunities they worked to provide for their children.
Her latest victory has brought renewed attention to the family's journey from Hyderabad to the United States.
Syed first entered electoral politics in 2022, when she defeated Republican Chris Bos to win the 51st District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.
At 23, she became the youngest woman elected to the Illinois General Assembly. She went on to retain her seat in 2024.
Her move to the state Senate marks another significant step in her career.
A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Syed studied political science and business administration. Before entering elected office, she also worked in digital strategy for a non-profit organization focused on civic engagement.
During her time in the Illinois House, Syed worked on issues including healthcare affordability, education, voting access and consumer protection.
Her Senate campaign focused on the cost of living, access to healthcare, and concerns about the expansion of data centers.
Her new role will allow her to represent residents of the 26th District at the state level and take on a wider range of legislative responsibilities.
Syed has repeatedly credited her parents for encouraging her ambitions and supporting her political journey.
In a 2022 interview with NBC News, she said she was grateful for the sacrifices they made after moving to America.
"I'm very grateful for all the sacrifices they made so that I could live here," she said.
Recalling her mother's encouragement, she added: "My mother said if I didn't do it, who would?"
From a family that began a new life in America after leaving Hyderabad to a daughter entering the Illinois Senate at 27, Syed's election victory represents a significant new chapter in their story.