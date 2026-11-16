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UAE weather: Light rain expected in some areas from Monday to Thursday

Rain chances extend to northern and eastern areas on Wednesday and Thursday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.
The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.
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Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see rain from Monday, November 16, through Thursday, November 19, with winds reaching speeds of up to 40km/h, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the four days, with light rain possible over islands and some coastal and northern areas on Monday and Tuesday.

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Rain chances are expected to extend to parts of the country's northern and eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday, while winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally strengthening.

Monday, November 16

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Winds will be north-westerly, becoming south-easterly, at speeds of 10 to 25km/h and reaching 40km/h at times, particularly over the sea.

The Arabian Gulf will see moderate waves, becoming rough in western waters, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight. 

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31°C in Dubai and Ajman, 30°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, and 28°C in Al Ruwais.

Overnight temperatures could fall to 19°C in Al Ain and Liwa, while humidity levels are expected to reach 80 per cent in Ajman and Liwa.

Tuesday, November 17

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a possibility of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate, blowing from the north-west before turning south-easterly. Speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 40km/h at times over the sea.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters during the morning. The Oman Sea will remain slight.

Wednesday, November 18

The possibility of rain will extend to some northern, eastern and coastal areas on Wednesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected across the country.

North-westerly winds will become south-easterly, remaining light to moderate but strengthening occasionally. Speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 40km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Thursday, November 19

Cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Thursday, with a chance of rain over some northern and eastern areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from north-westerly to south-easterly and strengthening at times. Speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 40km/h.

Sea conditions are expected to improve, with slight waves forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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