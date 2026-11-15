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UAE weather: Rain possible from Monday to Thursday, winds to reach 40km/hr

Rainfall could extend to northern and eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Rainfall could extend to parts of the country's northern and eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rainfall could extend to parts of the country's northern and eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday.
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Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could experience rain from Monday through Thursday, with winds reaching speeds of up to 40km/hr, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM's five-day forecast indicates partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the period, with light rain possible over islands and some coastal and northern areas on Monday and Tuesday.

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Rainfall could extend to parts of the country's northern and eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday's weather

For Sunday, November 15, the NCM forecasts partly cloudy skies, with low clouds forming over some areas, particularly coastal regions and islands.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times over the sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 27°C and 32°C in coastal areas and on islands, with minimums ranging from 21°C to 26°C.

In inland areas, maximum temperatures will range from 28°C to 32°C, falling to between 15°C and 20°C at night.

Mountainous areas will experience temperatures ranging from 20°C to 25°C during the day and 11°C to 16°C at night.

Relative humidity will reach between 60 and 80 per cent in coastal areas and on islands, 70 to 90 per cent inland and 60 to 80 per cent in the mountains.

Northwesterly to southwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/hr, reaching 40km/hr in coastal areas and on islands and 35km/hr inland and in mountainous regions.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough in its western waters, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

Monday, November 16

Conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a possibility of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will gradually become southeasterly, occasionally freshening over the sea.

Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25km/hr, reaching 40km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough in its western waters, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Tuesday, November 17

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with a possibility of light rain over islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, initially northwesterly before becoming southeasterly, with speeds of 10 to 25km/hr, reaching 40km/hr at times over the sea.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters during the day, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Wednesday, November 18

The NCM forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with a chance of rainfall over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will become southeasterly, occasionally freshening, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25km/hr and reaching 40km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Thursday, November 19

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist, with a possibility of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southeasterly and becoming fresh at times.

Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25km/hr, reaching 40km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain slight.

The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east and a surface high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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