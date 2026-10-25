NCM urges drivers to exercise caution, use headlights and follow official weather updates
Dubai: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued safety guidelines for motorists during rainy weather, urging drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe driving practices and follow official weather updates.
In an advisory published on Sunday, the NCM stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures when using vehicles during rainfall to protect motorists and other road users.
The centre urged drivers to exercise particular caution when travelling in wet conditions and to deal carefully with other road users.
It also advised motorists to ensure their vehicles' main headlights are switched on during rainy weather, particularly when visibility is reduced.
The NCM called on the public to closely monitor weather developments through media outlets and official channels and to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
The centre further stressed the importance of obtaining weather forecasts and reports directly from official sources and avoiding the circulation of rumours.
The advisory forms part of the NCM's efforts to raise public awareness of road safety precautions during unstable weather conditions and reduce risks associated with rainfall.