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UAE weather authority issues safety guidelines for motorists during rain

NCM urges drivers to exercise caution, use headlights and follow official weather updates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Drivers are urged to exercise particular caution when travelling in wet conditions and to deal carefully with other road users. Motorists are also advised to ensure their vehicles' main headlights are switched on during rainy weather, particularly when visibility is reduced.
Drivers are urged to exercise particular caution when travelling in wet conditions and to deal carefully with other road users. Motorists are also advised to ensure their vehicles' main headlights are switched on during rainy weather, particularly when visibility is reduced.
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Dubai: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued safety guidelines for motorists during rainy weather, urging drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe driving practices and follow official weather updates.

In an advisory published on Sunday, the NCM stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures when using vehicles during rainfall to protect motorists and other road users.

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The centre urged drivers to exercise particular caution when travelling in wet conditions and to deal carefully with other road users.

It also advised motorists to ensure their vehicles' main headlights are switched on during rainy weather, particularly when visibility is reduced.

The NCM called on the public to closely monitor weather developments through media outlets and official channels and to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The centre further stressed the importance of obtaining weather forecasts and reports directly from official sources and avoiding the circulation of rumours.

The advisory forms part of the NCM's efforts to raise public awareness of road safety precautions during unstable weather conditions and reduce risks associated with rainfall.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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