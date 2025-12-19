Dubai heavy rains: How RTA is managing traffic amid severe weather

RTA deploys rapid response to manage Dubai's storm-hit roads
Heavy thunderstorms continue to batter the UAE, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay indoors, avoid flood-prone areas, and limit travel. Emergency teams remain on standby as unstable weather is expected to persist into the weekend.
To keep road users safe and traffic flowing, RTA has activated round-the-clock monitoring, field teams, and rapid response units.
Emergency and Crisis teams are managing weather-related incidents from the Command Control Centre, operating the joint Flood Management Room to tackle rainwater accumulation and maintain continuous operational readiness.
On social media, RTA has also shared images and videos showing how it manages flooded roads.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies in the worst-affected areas to adopt remote work on 19 December, while Abu Dhabi has suspended community events on 18–19 December due to severe weather.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warns of continued rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, blowing dust, and rough seas across the country.
