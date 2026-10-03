Temperatures will ease slightly on Saturday, with mist possible over some coastal areas
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to fall slightly on Saturday, although daytime highs will remain close to 40°C in several areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Conditions will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern parts of the country.
The weather will turn humid overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas, bringing a possibility of mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour and reaching up to 30km/h.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are both expected to remain slight.
Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai and Sharjah. Al Sila is forecast to record the highest maximum at 41°C, while Fujairah will be cooler at 35°C.
Humidity could reach 85 per cent in Fujairah, Al Ruwais and Dalma, while Abu Dhabi could see maximum humidity of 80 per cent.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Sunday, followed by increasing humidity overnight and into Monday morning.
Fog or mist could form over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly and reaching up to 30km/h.
The Arabian Gulf will remain slight, while conditions in the Oman Sea could range from slight to moderate.
Monday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions returning overnight.
Fog or mist could again develop over coastal and inland areas on Tuesday morning.
Southwesterly to northwesterly winds will remain light to moderate, reaching up to 30km/h, while seas are expected to stay slight.
Similar weather is forecast for Tuesday, with partly cloudy conditions particularly over eastern and northern areas.
Humidity will rise again overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas.