GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Cooler conditions ahead with fog risk increasing

Temperatures will ease slightly on Saturday, with mist possible over some coastal areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Conditions will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern parts of the country.
Conditions will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern parts of the country.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to fall slightly on Saturday, although daytime highs will remain close to 40°C in several areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Conditions will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern parts of the country.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The weather will turn humid overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas, bringing a possibility of mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour and reaching up to 30km/h.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are both expected to remain slight.

Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai and Sharjah. Al Sila is forecast to record the highest maximum at 41°C, while Fujairah will be cooler at 35°C.

Humidity could reach 85 per cent in Fujairah, Al Ruwais and Dalma, while Abu Dhabi could see maximum humidity of 80 per cent.

Fog risk increases on Sunday

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Sunday, followed by increasing humidity overnight and into Monday morning.

Fog or mist could form over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly and reaching up to 30km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will remain slight, while conditions in the Oman Sea could range from slight to moderate.

Similar conditions on Monday and Tuesday

Monday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions returning overnight.

Fog or mist could again develop over coastal and inland areas on Tuesday morning.

Southwesterly to northwesterly winds will remain light to moderate, reaching up to 30km/h, while seas are expected to stay slight.

Similar weather is forecast for Tuesday, with partly cloudy conditions particularly over eastern and northern areas.

Humidity will rise again overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The highest temperature is forecast in Al Sila at 45°C, followed by Liwa at 43°C and Al Ain at 42°C.

UAE weather: 45°C heat, fog and eastern clouds forecast

2m read
Temperatures will remain high, reaching 44°C in Liwa, 43°C in Al Ain, 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.

Foggy mornings and hotter days ahead across the UAE

2m read
Abu Dhabi is expected to reach 41°C, matching Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE weather: Dubai to hit 40°C, with fog risk overnight

2m read
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening at times to 40 km/h.

NCM warns about fog and mist as UAE heat climbs to 47°C

2m read