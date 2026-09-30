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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to fall as fog, blowing dust expected through weekend

Mercury could still hit 45°C on Wednesday before gradual decline takes hold

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Cooler conditions, high humidity and patchy fog expected across the UAE, with blowing dust and slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf.
Cooler conditions, high humidity and patchy fog expected across the UAE, with blowing dust and slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf.
Gulf News

Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are set to gradually decline from Wednesday, with fog, mist and blowing dust forecast in parts of the country through the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Temperatures will begin a gradual decline, although highs could still reach 45°C in internal areas, the NCM said.

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Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist that could affect visibility.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 39°C to 45°C in internal areas, 34°C to 39°C along the coast and islands, and 29°C to 35°C in the mountains. Humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds reaching 30km/h across coastal and internal areas and up to 35km/h in the mountains.

Convective clouds possible on Thursday

Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon.

Humidity will rise overnight and into Friday morning over some western areas, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds could reach 35km/h and stir up blowing dust. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Blowing dust forecast on Friday

Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas, with winds again reaching 35km/h and causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman. 6-20260930000619

Fog and mist return over weekend

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast over eastern and southern areas on Saturday. Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, bringing another probability of fog or mist.

Winds will ease slightly, reaching 30km/h, while seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over southern areas. Humid conditions will return overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and internal areas, again raising the possibility of fog or mist.

Winds will remain light to moderate, reaching 30km/h, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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