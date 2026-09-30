Mercury could still hit 45°C on Wednesday before gradual decline takes hold
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are set to gradually decline from Wednesday, with fog, mist and blowing dust forecast in parts of the country through the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Temperatures will begin a gradual decline, although highs could still reach 45°C in internal areas, the NCM said.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist that could affect visibility.
Temperatures are forecast to range from 39°C to 45°C in internal areas, 34°C to 39°C along the coast and islands, and 29°C to 35°C in the mountains. Humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds reaching 30km/h across coastal and internal areas and up to 35km/h in the mountains.
Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon.
Humidity will rise overnight and into Friday morning over some western areas, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds could reach 35km/h and stir up blowing dust. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas, with winds again reaching 35km/h and causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman. 6-20260930000619
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast over eastern and southern areas on Saturday. Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, bringing another probability of fog or mist.
Winds will ease slightly, reaching 30km/h, while seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Sunday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over southern areas. Humid conditions will return overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and internal areas, again raising the possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will remain light to moderate, reaching 30km/h, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.