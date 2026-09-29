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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to ease as fog, blowing dust expected this week

Mercury could hit 46°C on Tuesday before gradually falling from Wednesday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with blowing dust and a gradual fall in temperatures from Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with blowing dust and a gradual fall in temperatures from Wednesday.
Gulf News

Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to begin a gradual decline from Wednesday after reaching as high as 46°C on Tuesday, with fog, blowing dust and rougher seas forecast in parts of the country through the end of the week.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Tuesday would be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a possibility of fog or mist.

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Temperatures in internal areas are forecast to reach between 41°C and 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 36°C to 41°C. Mountain temperatures will range between 29°C and 35°C.

South-easterly to north-easterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds reaching 35km/h over mountainous areas. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures begin to fall on Wednesday

A gradual decrease in temperatures is forecast from Wednesday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy and clouds will continue to appear over eastern areas.

Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35km/h, while the Sea of Oman may become rough at times by Wednesday night.

Blowing dust and rough seas

On Thursday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with low clouds developing in the east. Winds will freshen at times and could reach 35km/h, stirring up blowing dust.

Conditions at sea could also become unsettled, with both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman turning rough at times.

Friday is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas. Winds reaching 35km/h could again cause blowing dust, while seas will be moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

By Saturday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist at times in eastern areas, but winds are expected to ease slightly, reaching a maximum of 30km/h. Seas will also become slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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