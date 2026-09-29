Mercury could hit 46°C on Tuesday before gradually falling from Wednesday
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to begin a gradual decline from Wednesday after reaching as high as 46°C on Tuesday, with fog, blowing dust and rougher seas forecast in parts of the country through the end of the week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Tuesday would be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a possibility of fog or mist.
Temperatures in internal areas are forecast to reach between 41°C and 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 36°C to 41°C. Mountain temperatures will range between 29°C and 35°C.
South-easterly to north-easterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds reaching 35km/h over mountainous areas. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.
A gradual decrease in temperatures is forecast from Wednesday, when conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy and clouds will continue to appear over eastern areas.
Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35km/h, while the Sea of Oman may become rough at times by Wednesday night.
On Thursday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with low clouds developing in the east. Winds will freshen at times and could reach 35km/h, stirring up blowing dust.
Conditions at sea could also become unsettled, with both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman turning rough at times.
Friday is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas. Winds reaching 35km/h could again cause blowing dust, while seas will be moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
By Saturday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist at times in eastern areas, but winds are expected to ease slightly, reaching a maximum of 30km/h. Seas will also become slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman