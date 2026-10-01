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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 44°C as clouds, blowing dust persist next week

Fog and mist expected over parts of the country during the weekend and into next week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 44°C as clouds, blowing dust persist next week
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Dubai: Temperatures could reach 44°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday as freshening winds stir up blowing dust, while rough seas are forecast before fog and mist return over the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions on Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some western areas.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach between 39°C and 44°C in internal areas, 34°C to 39°C along the coast and islands and 29°C to 35°C in the mountains. Humidity could climb to 90 per cent in coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate but could freshen at times, reaching 40km/h along the coast and islands and 35km/h in internal and mountainous areas. The Arabian Gulf will become rough by Friday morning, while the Sea of Oman will be moderate to rough at times.

Coastal temperatures to rise on Friday

Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas, with temperatures expected to rise along the coast.

Winds could again reach 40km/h and cause blowing dust. Seas will be rough at times in the morning before becoming moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Mist and fog forecast over weekend

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue over eastern and southern areas on Saturday. Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of mist.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast on Sunday, with humid conditions overnight and into Monday morning bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will reach 30km/h, while seas will remain slight.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with another chance of fog or mist over coastal and internal areas overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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