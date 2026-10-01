Temperatures are forecast to reach between 39°C and 44°C in internal areas, 34°C to 39°C along the coast and islands and 29°C to 35°C in the mountains. Humidity could climb to 90 per cent in coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate but could freshen at times, reaching 40km/h along the coast and islands and 35km/h in internal and mountainous areas. The Arabian Gulf will become rough by Friday morning, while the Sea of Oman will be moderate to rough at times.

Coastal temperatures to rise on Friday

Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas, with temperatures expected to rise along the coast.

Winds could again reach 40km/h and cause blowing dust. Seas will be rough at times in the morning before becoming moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Mist and fog forecast over weekend

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue over eastern and southern areas on Saturday. Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of mist.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast on Sunday, with humid conditions overnight and into Monday morning bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will reach 30km/h, while seas will remain slight.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with another chance of fog or mist over coastal and internal areas overnight and into Tuesday morning.