Temperatures could hit 44°C inland before falling slightly across the UAE
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see light rain on Friday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions developing over eastern and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times and potentially raising blowing dust. They are expected to reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour in coastal, inland and mountainous areas.
Temperatures will remain high, particularly inland, where maximums are forecast to range from 39°C to 44°C. Coastal and island areas will see highs of 34°C to 39°C, while temperatures in the mountains will range from 29°C to 35°C.
Relative humidity could reach as high as 90 per cent along the coast and islands.
Conditions at sea will be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf during the morning before becoming moderate to slight. The Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.
Clouds will continue to develop over eastern and southern parts of the country on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to fall slightly.
Conditions will become humid overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly in some coastal areas, with a possibility of mist.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will reach up to 30km/h, while seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast on Sunday, followed by humid conditions overnight and on Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas. Fog or mist could form in places.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with another chance of fog or mist early on Tuesday.
Winds through Sunday and Monday will generally remain light to moderate, reaching around 30km/h.
By Tuesday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas. Humidity will again increase overnight, bringing another chance of fog or mist over coastal and inland areas on Wednesday morning.
Southwesterly to northwesterly winds could strengthen at times on Tuesday, reaching up to 35km/h, while seas are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.