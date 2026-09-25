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Up to 44°C with fog and humidity building across the UAE

Temperatures may reach 44°C in Liwa as overnight humidity raises the risk of fog and mist

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures will remain high, reaching 44°C in Liwa, 43°C in Al Ain, 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.
Temperatures will remain high, reaching 44°C in Liwa, 43°C in Al Ain, 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to see generally fair conditions on Friday, with periods of partial cloud and a slight rise in temperatures, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will remain light to moderate, while seas are forecast to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. 

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Temperatures will remain high, reaching 44°C in Liwa, 43°C in Al Ain, 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah are forecast to reach 40°C, while overnight humidity could rise to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman.

On Saturday, conditions will remain mostly fair to partly cloudy, with humid weather again expected overnight and early on Sunday. Fog or mist may form over some coastal and inland areas.

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20km/h, reaching 30km/h at times, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

A greater chance of cloud development is expected from Sunday. The NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy weather, with clouds forming over eastern areas and potentially becoming convective during the afternoon. Humidity will persist overnight, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.

By Monday, the chance of convective cloud formation over eastern parts of the country is expected to continue during the afternoon. Fog or mist could also develop overnight and into Tuesday morning, while winds may freshen at times and reach 35km/h.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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