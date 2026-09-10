BNW Developments issues alert over fake company agents targeting financial institutions

Developer warns banks of impostors posing as authorised company representatives
Dubai: BNW Developments has issued an alert following instances of individuals claiming to represent the company and approaching banks and financial institutions in the UAE and other markets.
The company has clarified that it has not authorised any individual to represent, communicate, issue instructions or otherwise act on its behalf with banks or financial institutions in relation to such approaches.
BNW Developments has urged banks, financial institutions and other concerned stakeholders to exercise appropriate caution and independently verify the credentials and authority of any individual claiming to act on behalf of the company before relying on any communication, instruction or representation.
A spokesperson for BNW Developments said: “Protecting the integrity of our institutional relationships and safeguarding our stakeholders is of paramount importance to us. We encourage all banks, financial institutions and business partners to verify any communication or representation through BNW Developments’ official and authorised channels before taking any action.”
The company further clarified that communications, requests, undertakings, transactions or representations made by individuals who are not duly authorised by BNW Developments should not be treated as official company communications.
BNW Developments continues to maintain established authorised channels for all institutional and business engagements and has advised stakeholders to contact the company directly should there be any uncertainty regarding the authenticity of a communication or representative.