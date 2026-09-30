BNW Developments opens Sydney office to expand UAE investment for Australians

Offering Australian investors stronger yields and international diversification in the UAE
Sydney, Australia: BNW Developments, one of the UAE’s fastest growing real estate companies, has today officially expanded into Australia with the launch of a new Sydney office, creating a dedicated local presence for Australian investors seeking exposure to the UAE’s residential property market, while also strengthening relationships with wealth advisers, channel partners and the broader investment community.
Following recent changes to Australia’s property investment taxation laws, BNW’s expansion brings new international opportunities to locals seeking exposure to the UAE market, which offers higher rental yields, favourable taxation policies and visa pathways.
Headquartered in Dubai and operating across six locations, BNW Developments specialises in exclusive luxury residential property across the UAE, with its development activity concentrated in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. The group’s development portfolio includes 13 projects launched projects and 16 projects in the pipeline, with a GDV of Dh32 billion (approximately AUD $12billion).
The launch comes at a time of changing conditions for Australian property investors, following reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax announced in the 2026 Federal Budget and due to have taken effect from July 2027. Commonwealth Bank reported that investor loan applications fell by 28 per cent following the Budget, compared with a 9 per cent decline in owner-occupier applications, highlighting a shift in investor activity as Australians reassess their property investment strategies. Against this backdrop, international markets such as the UAE are attracting attention for their different tax, yield and residency settings.
Australian capital is increasingly flowing into the UAE due to a combination of strong economic fundamentals, investor-friendly policies, and lifestyle appeal. Presently, the average rental yield for properties in Dubai is 6-10 per cent tax free, almost thrice the national Australian average of 3.7 per cent. Australian property investors currently hold 5.7 per cent of the Dubai property market alone, on par with neighbouring regions such as Saudi Arabia.
The UAE offers Australian investors favourable tax policies, with no personal income tax, capital gains tax on property sales, or recurring land tax on properties, as well as the highly coveted Golden Visa pathway, whereby Australian investors can unlock a 10-year, renewable UAE visa with any property investment of Dh2 million+ or more (approx. AUD $750K).
Investing in the UAE also gives Australian investors built-in currency diversification, given the UAE Dirham is pegged to the US dollar. Should the USD strengthen against the AUD, the value of property in Australian dollars would rise accordingly, providing investors with an extra layer of return on top of rental income and capital growth.
Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, said the UAE’s residential market offers attractive rental returns that are significantly higher than Australia’s.
“Australian investors are increasingly looking beyond their domestic market and asking different questions about where their capital can be deployed, the income a property can generate and the broader benefits of international diversification. The UAE offers a very different proposition to Australia, combining an established international property sector with strong tourism and population growth, attractive tax settings and a pathway to long-term residency for eligible investors.
With our Sydney office, we can bring our local market knowledge and development pipeline directly to Australian investors, while providing the level of service and guidance they expect when making an international property investment.”
Ras Al Khaimah is also emerging as a significant market for international property investment, recording Dh12.3 billion (approximately AUD$4.7 billion) in residential sales across 6,600 transactions in 2025. Off-plan properties accounted for 85 per cent of transactions, while foreign investors represented more than 60 per cent of buyers on Al Marjan Island.
BNW’s future pipeline is primarily concentrated across Ras Al Khaimah Central, Al Marjan Island and Beach District, with other projects available in Dubai. Current development opportunities include Tonino Lamborghini Residences, the first of its kind in RAK, and Radisson Blu Hotels and Residences, a landmark mixed-use hospitality precinct offering spacious apartments with extraordinary views and refined living.
The transformation of Al Marjan Island is further supported by the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort, which is expected to act as a major catalyst for tourism growth, with projections indicating a potential 65% increase in visitation in the first year following its opening and visitor numbers reaching 5.5 million by 2030, creating a multiplier effect across the wider economy and supporting significant job creation.
Similar integrated destinations in markets such as Singapore (Marina Bay Sands) and Macau (Wynn Resorts) have demonstrated how major tourism and entertainment developments can stimulate visitor spending, create jobs and generate broader economic activity, strengthening the appeal of the surrounding market.
The group also recently announced the signing of the world’s first Dolce Residences in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resort, one of the world’s largest hotel franchising companies. Set on Al Marjan Island, the contemporary boutique development reimagines coastal living through refined design and immersive lifestyle offerings, offering 93 premium residential units and five exclusive retail spaces.
The official launch of the BNW Developments Sydney office took place on Thursday, 24th September at 5:30pm, located at Level 1, Suite 103, 7-9 Irvine Place, Bella Vista 2153. The launch brought together more than 300 esteemed guests from across Australia’s investment and real estate ecosystem, including a diverse mix of investors, wealth advisers, brokerage representatives, real estate professionals and industry stakeholders. The event provided an opportunity for the Australian investment community to engage directly with BNW Developments and gain insights into the company’s growing portfolio.
To learn more about BNW and its current investment opportunities, please visit here.