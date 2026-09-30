BNW Developments opens Sydney office to expand UAE investment for Australians

BNW’s future pipeline is primarily concentrated across Ras Al Khaimah Central, Al Marjan Island and Beach District, with other projects available in Dubai. Current development opportunities include Tonino Lamborghini Residences, the first of its kind in RAK, and Radisson Blu Hotels and Residences, a landmark mixed-use hospitality precinct offering spacious apartments with extraordinary views and refined living.



The transformation of Al Marjan Island is further supported by the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort, which is expected to act as a major catalyst for tourism growth, with projections indicating a potential 65% increase in visitation in the first year following its opening and visitor numbers reaching 5.5 million by 2030, creating a multiplier effect across the wider economy and supporting significant job creation.