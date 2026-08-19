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UAE suspends Iran trade as Gulf tensions rise

UAE suspends Iran trade as Trump rules out talks and tensions rise across the Gulf

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Another tense day is unfolding across the Middle East, with developments involving the UAE, Iran and the US adding to concerns about where the conflict goes next. The UAE says two ballistic missiles detected on Tuesday were launched from Iran, prompting it to suspend trade and financial dealings with Tehran. Iran has denied being behind the launches. Hopes of diplomacy have also suffered another setback. US President Donald Trump says there are no talks with Iran under way or planned. Tehran, meanwhile, says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets its conditions, keeping one of the world’s most important shipping routes at the heart of the crisis. The economic impact is becoming harder to ignore. Brent crude finished Tuesday above $91 a barrel as concerns grow over how long disruption to energy supplies could last. Elsewhere, at least six Palestinians were killed and 14 wounded in an Israeli strike on a café at Gaza City’s fishing harbour, according to local health officials. Israel said Hamas commanders and militants were the target. And in Syria, Washington says it is working on a new mechanism aimed at preventing clashes involving Israel, Turkey and Syria. Follow our live blog for the latest developments and reaction from across the region.

Trump: No talks on with Iran, none scheduled 

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no talks with Iran are underway and none are scheduled, as he posted a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a new American territory in a fresh jibe at Tehran.

Trump has been pressing his threat to claim sovereignty over the crucial energy waterway as the nearly six-month-old Iran war grinds on with little sign of resolution.

Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner had said on Monday that the United States and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations", but the president denied that was the case.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

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