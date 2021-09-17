Two suspects arrested and an employee of the bank was injured in the incident

Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Amman police have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed bank robbery attempt in the Airport Road area, in what came to be known as country’s 'most foolish attempted robbery,' local media reported.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that two armed men entered the bank and demanded cash from the employees at gunpoint, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. One of the suspects had mistakenly shot his partner and an employee before fleeing the scene, the source said.

After receiving a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspect, the police headed to the location and cordoned off the area. The police also circulated a wanted notice for the suspect and his vehicle.

Later on, the police arrested the suspect after his vehicle was involved in a crash.

A firearm was found in his possession. The injured employee and the second suspect were rushed to hospital the source said, adding that an investigation is under way.

The wounded suspect succumbed to injuries yesterday.

The last armed bank robbery Amman witnessed was in September of 2020 in Jubeiha, where an unidentified person robbed an estimated JD2,000, equivalent to $2,800.

With last week’s armed robbery, the number of bank robberies that the Kingdom has witnessed since the beginning of 2018 has risen to 15.

Official figures and estimates issued by relevant authorities indicate that an approximate amount of JD400,000, equivalent to $560,000 was looted in all bank robberies. According to security reports, authorities managed to arrest most of those who carried out these robberies, while three perpetrators are still on the run.