According to tipster from SammyGuru, a battery with the model number EB-BS957CBY has been spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, tied to an expected Galaxy S27 Pro launch in the first few weeks of 2027. As PhoneArena reported, the filing itself doesn't reveal precise battery specs, but confirms the phone's development is moving forward, and BIS certification is typically obtained four to six months before a phone's announcement, which lines up with an early 2027 debut.

A new certification filing may have just confirmed that Samsung's mysterious Galaxy S27 Pro is real.

A separate leak from tipster Digital Chat Station, reported by Smartprix, claims the Pro is being tested with a 6.47-inch display, notably smaller than the rumored Ultra. That size gap seems to be the whole strategy: Ultra-caliber hardware in a more manageable body

If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy S27 lineup will expand to four models: the S27, S27+, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra. That puts the Pro in an unusual spot, above the Plus, below the Ultra, potentially borrowing high-end features without the Ultra's bulk.

A new tier between Plus and Ultra

According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra are expected to get Samsung Display's M16 OLED panels the first Galaxy S display material upgrade in three years, while the standard Galaxy S27 and S27+ are said to use M14 panels. Notebookcheck adds that the M16 material is expected to bring improved brightness, color accuracy, power efficiency and display longevity, and notably already ships in rival phones like Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Google's Pixel 11

The BIS filing itself doesn't list a capacity, but earlier reports have floated a 5,200mAh battery, a solid number for a phone with a relatively compact screen. Combine that with previously leaked 60W wired charging (via Chinese 3C certification filings), matching the Ultra and outpacing the rest of the S-series, and it suggests Samsung is giving the Pro flagship-tier charging in a smaller body.

What the battery hints at

Nothing here is official yet, and Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the S27 Pro's existence. But between the BIS filing, the 3C certification, and a growing pile of display and battery leaks, the Pro is looking less like a rumor and more like a real part of Samsung's 2027 roadmap.

Taken together, the leaks suggest Samsung may be testing whether there's room for a category between "Plus" and "Ultra." The S27 stays the entry point, the S27+ holds the mainstream middle, the Ultra keeps its top-tier features, and the Pro becomes something distinct: Ultra-adjacent hardware in a smaller frame.

Samsung's processor plans remain murky. Current reports, such as from SammyGuru, suggest a possible regional split between a next-gen Snapdragon chip and Samsung's own Exynos 2700, meaning the chip inside your S27 Pro could depend on where you buy it. Other rumoured details, a high-end camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a silicon-carbon battery, remain unconfirmed.

The Pro could have its own look

Samsung may also be giving the Galaxy S27 family a clearer visual divide.

Early reports from Telecom Talk, suggest the Galaxy S27 Ultra could arrive with a redesigned rear camera layout featuring pill-shaped elements, while the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could retain a camera design similar to the current Galaxy S26 generation.

The Galaxy S27 Pro sits somewhere in between, and its final design is still unclear. But if Samsung is deliberately separating the Pro from the standard models on hardware, display and charging, the new phone could also get a visual identity of its own.

For now, though, the Pro's design details remain firmly in leak territory.

A new battery technology could matter more than the number

The reported 5,200mAh capacity isn't the only battery rumour surrounding the Galaxy S27 Pro.

Samsung is also tipped to be considering silicon-carbon battery technology for the S27 generation. The attraction is greater energy density, potentially allowing manufacturers to pack more capacity into a similar physical space.

That could be particularly useful for the Pro. With a rumoured 6.47-inch display, a 5,200mAh battery could give Samsung room to pursue longer battery life without turning the phone into another oversized flagship.