No SIM tray on UAE iPhone 18 Pro: How to move your number to eSIM
Dubai: UAE buyers of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will need to use an eSIM, with the models sold in the UAE among those that do not have a physical SIM tray.
The change means UAE users who still have a traditional physical SIM will need to switch to an eSIM when moving to one of these iPhone models.
Users can also keep their existing mobile number when making the switch. Moving from a physical SIM to an eSIM does not mean getting a new phone number.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max follow Apple's move towards eSIM-only devices in several markets. Models sold in the UAE, US, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Japan, Canada and several other regions do not have a physical SIM tray.
Apple's iPhone 17 models previously had eSIM-only availability in 12 countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico and several Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, went further, becoming Apple's first device to ditch the physical SIM slot completely across every country, with no region-specific versions featuring a SIM tray.
For users in the UAE switching from an older iPhone that uses a physical SIM to a new iPhone with an eSIM, their existing number can be moved to the new device entirely through their operator’s app, and the process takes only a few minutes.
e& says existing customers can use the e& UAE app to convert their physical SIM to an eSIM.
To make the switch:
Set up your new iPhone 18 Pro and download the e& app.
Open the app and tap ‘Manage’.
Under ‘My SIM cards’, select the SIM you want to activate.
Choose ‘Replace SIM’.
Make sure ‘eSIM’ is selected and tap ‘Continue’.
Tap ‘I agree’.
Complete verification by taking clear photos of both sides of your Emirates ID and completing facial recognition authentication.
Tap ‘Activate eSIM’.
Once the eSIM is activated, the physical SIM is deactivated, but the mobile number remains active. Customers can also activate an eSIM through an e& store.
du customers
du also allows existing customers to convert a physical SIM to an eSIM.
To transfer the eSIM to the new iPhone:
Set up your new iPhone 18 Pro and download the du app.
Open the app and go to ‘Get more done’.
Select ‘View more’.
Choose ‘Manage SIM’.
Select the SIM you want to activate.
Tap ‘Transfer eSIM on this device’.
Complete authentication using UAE PASS.
Tap ‘Activate eSIM on this device’.
Make a test call to confirm the service is working.
du also allows existing customers to convert a physical SIM to an eSIM.
To transfer the eSIM to the new iPhone:
Set up your new iPhone 18 Pro and download the du app.
Open the app and go to ‘Get more done’.
Select ‘View more’.
Choose ‘Manage SIM’.
Select the SIM you want to activate.
Tap ‘Transfer eSIM on this device’.
Complete authentication using UAE PASS.
Tap ‘Activate eSIM on this device’.
For both du and e&, you will need to wait a few minutes for your eSIM to be verified and activated. You will receive an SMS notification once the process is finished, after which you can test it by making a phone call.
Virgin Mobile customers can also change from a physical SIM to an eSIM, with no extra charge to activate the eSIM.
Customers should connect the eSIM-compatible device to the internet, preferably through Wi-Fi, then:
Open the Virgin Mobile app.
Go to ‘My Account’.
Select ‘My Number’.
Choose ‘Move to eSIM’.
Authenticate using UAE PASS.
Tap ‘Install eSIM’.
The phone settings will open. Select ‘Add Cellular Plan’ and continue.
The eSIM will then be added to the phone.
Users can also choose to install the eSIM later. Virgin Mobile will send an email containing a link to activate it, which must be opened through the app.
For registering a local carrier number, Virgin Mobile says customers need their original passport and a valid UAE entry stamp or Emirates ID.
For du, a new prepaid plan generally costs around Dh55 plus 5 per cent VAT, while changing an existing physical SIM to an eSIM costs about Dh20.
e& allows eSIM replacements through its mobile app using facial recognition at no charge, while visiting a physical store may incur a setup fee of around Dh50.
If you currently use a physical SIM card and plan to upgrade to the new iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max, which support only eSIM, you will not lose your existing number. The key difference is that your physical SIM must be converted into a digital eSIM profile on the new device.