Two iPhones, one number: How Apple's new Handoff works

iOS 27 lets users switch one number between two iPhones — but what about the UAE?
Apple’s iOS 27 has introduced a new feature that could be particularly useful for people who regularly switch between two iPhones: iPhone Handoff lets the same mobile number work across both devices.
There is one important catch — only one of the two iPhones is connected to the mobile network at a time.
When a user switches phones, calls, voicemail and messages — including iMessage, RCS, SMS and MMS — move to the active iPhone. The user’s Find My location also follows the device currently being used.
Unlocking one of the two phones makes it the active device, while the other becomes inactive on the network.
That means the feature is different from having two phones simultaneously ringing from independently active SIMs.
Apple says both devices need to be signed in to the same Apple Account.
To set it up, users can go to Settings > Cellular > Set Up Cellular or Add eSIM, then select “Use Number on This iPhone and Another.”
An eSIM for the number is then added to the second device.
Users can switch between the two iPhones without manually transferring their eSIM each time. Data stored through iCloud will continue to sync across the devices.
The feature requires iOS 27 or later, Wi-Fi, the appropriate Apple Account, and Messages, FaceTime, and iMessage settings.
It could be particularly useful for someone who keeps separate large and compact iPhones, regularly switches devices, or wants to use a second iPhone without maintaining another mobile number.
This is where UAE users may need to wait.
Apple’s UAE website confirms that iOS 27 introduces iPhone Handoff, allowing customers with supported carriers to switch between two iPhones while keeping the same phone number.
However, Apple does not currently list UAE operators among the carriers confirmed to offer the service.
At launch, iPhone Handoff is available through T-Mobile in the United States and Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Verizon in the US and EE in the UK are expected to add support later this year.
The UAE already has extensive eSIM support. Apple specifically lists e& and du among the more than 500 carriers worldwide supporting eSIM in its UAE information for the new iPhone Duo.
But eSIM compatibility by itself does not mean iPhone Handoff is supported. The new feature requires specific participation from the mobile operator.
Apple’s support documentation advises customers to contact their carrier to confirm whether iPhone Handoff is available in their country or region.
Pricing could also vary between operators. T-Mobile, for example, charges $5 per month for the service, while Deutsche Telekom charges €6.95 on plans that do not already include the required multi-SIM functionality.
For UAE iPhone owners, the technology is already built into iOS 27, but whether they can use one number across two iPhones will depend on local telecom operators.