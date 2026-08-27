Three generations of Emirati healthcare women come together on Etihad Rail ahead of Emirati Women’s Day

“Healthcare is built by people with very different skills, but with one shared purpose. On this journey, we brought together Emirati doctors, nurses, clinicians, leaders, and colleagues from administrative functions whose careers span different generations. Their stories show how far opportunities for Emirati women have progressed and, more importantly, how every generation is helping create the next set of opportunities. Seeing these conversations take place so naturally across generations was one of the most meaningful aspects of the journey,” said Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Associate Vice President - Burjeel Training Academy.