Captain Huda Al Musallami will now train and qualify pilots at Etihad Airways
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways Captain Huda Al Musallami has become the first Emirati woman to qualify as a training captain in the UAE, marking a new milestone for women in the country's aviation sector.
The announcement, which coincides with Emirati Women's Day, highlighted that Al Musallami will now be responsible for training and qualifying pilots to the airline's standards of safety and professionalism.
Her new role comes after more than two decades in aviation, during which she progressed from First Officer to Captain and then into pilot training.
Al Musallami joined the aviation industry in 2003 and Etihad Airways in 2014. She became a Captain in 2023 and qualified as a Type Rating Instructor in 2026. She currently holds a type rating on the Boeing 787 and has accumulated more than 10,000 flying hours.
During her career, she has flown the Airbus A330, A340 and Boeing 777, in addition to her current Boeing 787 rating.
She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Aviation Management and a Master's degree in Business Management and Information Systems.
For Al Musallami, becoming the first Emirati woman in the role is about more than achieving a personal career milestone.
“Being the first means stepping forward before there is a path to follow,” she said.
“When there is no map, you learn to navigate with purpose, to turn challenges into strength, and to keep moving towards what once seemed beyond reach.”
She said the milestone reflected the UAE's approach to encouraging ambition and leadership.
“For me, being first was never about the title. It is about making sure I am not the last, and opening the way for more Emirati women to rise, excel and go even further,” Al Musallami said.
In her new role, Al Musallami is preparing and qualifying the next generation of pilots.
Etihad said that during the first months of her role, she has trained pilots from different nationalities and with varying levels of experience.
Al Musallami described the training role as both a professional responsibility and a national duty, with each pilot she trains representing another opportunity for her journey to become a path for others.
Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer of Etihad Airways, said Al Musallami's achievement demonstrated what could happen when talent, determination and opportunity came together.
“At Etihad, we give flight to Emirati ambition,” Bastaki said.
“By reaching a new height for Emirati women in aviation, she has widened the horizon for those who come after her.”
Bastaki said Al Musallami would now help prepare pilots who will shape the industry's future.
“Her success reflects the UAE leadership's vision to empower Emirati women to pioneer and make their mark, and our commitment to advancing national talent to the highest levels of the industry worldwide,” she said.
Etihad said Al Musallami's achievement forms part of a wider group of Emirati women developing careers across the airline.
According to the airline, Emirati women represent 75 per cent of all UAE nationals in its workforce, working across areas ranging from the flight deck to senior leadership.
Etihad said it was continuing to invest in Emirati women across different stages of their careers, from emerging talent to senior leaders.