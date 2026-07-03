Seven UAE Nationals will train at busy international airports this summer
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is sending its highest-performing Emirati airport trainees on an international summer deployment for the first time, giving UAE Nationals hands-on experience at some of the airline’s busiest overseas stations.
The inaugural cohort of seven Emiratis will join Etihad teams in Copenhagen, Paris, Phuket and Kuala Lumpur during the peak summer travel season. The stations were selected because of their high passenger volumes, giving trainees exposure to live airport operations outside the UAE.
The programme follows the foundation phase of Etihad’s Airports and Ground Operations Programmes, which prepare UAE Nationals for long-term aviation careers across the airline’s expanding global network.
The Airports and Ground Operations Programmes begin with hands-on operational training at Zayed International Airport, supported by structured classroom learning.
Trainees rotate through frontline airport functions including check-in, boarding, transfer services, baggage operations and arrivals before moving into airport supervisory roles. They also gain exposure to network operations and aircraft dispatch, helping them build a wider understanding of airline and airport operations.
The summer deployment is designed to place trainees in real operational environments where they can apply the skills learned in Abu Dhabi.
At the international stations, they will work alongside Etihad’s airport teams and gain exposure to different passenger flows, operational demands and cultural settings.
“Through hands-on experience across our global network, they gain practical insights, exchange knowledge with international colleagues and experience diverse operational and cultural environments," said Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations & Guest Officer at Etihad Airways. "On these international assignments, our young Emiratis become ambassadors for the UAE on the world stage, showcasing the professionalism, warmth and values that define both Etihad and our nation.”
The airport programmes form part of Etihad’s wider Emiratisation strategy, which is focused on creating long-term career pathways for UAE Nationals while supporting the airline’s operational growth.
Etihad said Emiratis who have progressed through these pathways now oversee operations across East Asia, Europe, the GCC and North Africa.