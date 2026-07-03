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Etihad sends Emirati airport trainees overseas for first time

Seven UAE Nationals will train at busy international airports this summer

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Etihad sends Emirati airport trainees overseas for first time
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Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is sending its highest-performing Emirati airport trainees on an international summer deployment for the first time, giving UAE Nationals hands-on experience at some of the airline’s busiest overseas stations.

The inaugural cohort of seven Emiratis will join Etihad teams in Copenhagen, Paris, Phuket and Kuala Lumpur during the peak summer travel season. The stations were selected because of their high passenger volumes, giving trainees exposure to live airport operations outside the UAE.

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The programme follows the foundation phase of Etihad’s Airports and Ground Operations Programmes, which prepare UAE Nationals for long-term aviation careers across the airline’s expanding global network.

Training starts in Abu Dhabi

The Airports and Ground Operations Programmes begin with hands-on operational training at Zayed International Airport, supported by structured classroom learning.

Trainees rotate through frontline airport functions including check-in, boarding, transfer services, baggage operations and arrivals before moving into airport supervisory roles. They also gain exposure to network operations and aircraft dispatch, helping them build a wider understanding of airline and airport operations.

Global exposure

The summer deployment is designed to place trainees in real operational environments where they can apply the skills learned in Abu Dhabi.

At the international stations, they will work alongside Etihad’s airport teams and gain exposure to different passenger flows, operational demands and cultural settings.

“Through hands-on experience across our global network, they gain practical insights, exchange knowledge with international colleagues and experience diverse operational and cultural environments," said Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations & Guest Officer at Etihad Airways. "On these international assignments, our young Emiratis become ambassadors for the UAE on the world stage, showcasing the professionalism, warmth and values that define both Etihad and our nation.”

Career pathway

The airport programmes form part of Etihad’s wider Emiratisation strategy, which is focused on creating long-term career pathways for UAE Nationals while supporting the airline’s operational growth.

Etihad said Emiratis who have progressed through these pathways now oversee operations across East Asia, Europe, the GCC and North Africa.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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