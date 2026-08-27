Emirati women's progress is a shared journey: Sheikha Bodour

Sharjah royal celebrates women whose courage helped shape the UAE’s journey
Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has highlighted the generations of Emirati women whose contributions have helped shape the UAE, saying progress becomes more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others.
In a statement marking Emirati Women’s Day 2026, Sheikha Bodour said the advancement of women had never been the work of a single generation, but part of a longer journey built on the strength, knowledge and contributions of women over the years.
“Every Emirati Women's Day, I reflect on how far we have come, and what that means for the next generation of Emirati women,” she said.
She noted that each generation had helped open doors for those that followed, broadened opportunities and demonstrated that women’s ambitions were closely linked to the UAE’s wider aspirations.
Sheikha Bodour said the journey of Emirati women remained firmly rooted in the country’s culture, heritage and values.
She also credited the UAE’s leadership for creating an environment in which Emirati women can lead with confidence both at home and internationally.
Reflecting on this year’s theme, “Together, We Rise Stronger and Better”, she said it reflected the importance of shared progress and creating opportunities for future generations.
“Strength grows when it is shared,” she said, adding that every woman who moves forward can help make the path wider for those who come after her.
Sheikha Bodour also paid tribute to the women whose courage and determination helped shape the country, those contributing to its progress today and the young women who will carry that journey forward.