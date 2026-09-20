Sharjah’s new centre to turn humanitarian research into action

$1.6 million initiative in Indonesia will connect academic research with community needs
Sharjah: A new humanitarian innovation centre has been established in Indonesia to turn academic research and field expertise into practical solutions for communities facing challenges ranging from food security and climate change to livelihoods and social inclusion.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation, announced the establishment of the Jawaher Al Qasimi Humanitarian Innovation Centre at Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta on Sunday.
The centre is being established through a partnership between The Big Heart Foundation, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) and Universitas Gadjah Mada, with total funding of $1.6 million. The Big Heart Foundation will contribute $1 million, NAMA $500,000 and the university $100,000.
The initiative will provide a permanent multidisciplinary platform bringing together academic knowledge, research, innovation and humanitarian expertise. Its aim is to develop, test and implement solutions that can improve the lives of communities and create models that can be scaled up.
‘Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said universities have an important role in advancing societies through education, research and a deeper understanding of global challenges.
He said the value of knowledge is realised when it extends beyond academic institutions to address people’s needs and contribute to better lives.
The centre builds on an existing partnership between NAMA and Universitas Gadjah Mada through the Jawaher Fund for the Advancement of Women’s Education. The fund supports women pursuing postgraduate studies at the university.
The new centre will focus on interconnected humanitarian and development issues, including food security, livelihoods, climate change and resilience, women’s empowerment and child well-being.
It will operate through four strategic tracks covering multidisciplinary research and policy studies, researcher support, innovation challenges and humanitarian project incubators, and the development and field-testing of solutions. It will also support community dialogues, youth leadership programmes, social projects and economic empowerment.
The centre will have two main platforms within the university. Its headquarters will host research, cooperation activities, community events and humanitarian initiatives. A second facility, the Living Humanitarian Lab, will use about two hectares for agricultural innovation, applied experimentation and community engagement, with a focus on food security, sustainable agriculture and community empowerment.
Universitas Gadjah Mada Rector Dr Ova Emilia said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to creating sustainable community impact. She noted that the university’s community engagement programmes have covered more than 10,000 cases across Indonesia, including work in education, health, livelihoods, environmental sustainability and disaster resilience.
The university is expected to use this extensive community network to test and scale research-based innovations across different communities.
The agreement also includes an investment endowment fund to provide sustainable financial support for the centre’s programmes. The initiative is ultimately intended to develop into a wider platform for humanitarian innovation and knowledge-sharing across Southeast Asia and beyond.