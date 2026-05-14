GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE–India Leaders Program strengthens ties through education, culture and innovation exchange

60 Emiratis return to UAE to develop capstone projects after India visit

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE–India Leaders Program strengthens ties through education, culture and innovation exchange
WAM

Following immersive learning journeys to India, 60 Emirati professionals and university students have returned to the UAE to build on their experiences through the development of capstone projects.

Guided by Zayed Education Foundation’s mission to nurture purpose driven leaders, the UAE–India Leaders Program seeks to cultivate knowledge, perspective and connection across priority sectors shaping the future of both nations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Participants were organised across three cohorts of 20, each centred on a distinct thematic focus: international relations; science, technology and sustainability; and arts, culture and architecture.

Their learning journeys were carefully curated to combine field engagement, expert dialogue, and high level exchanges with leaders and practitioners from government, academia, cultural institutions and civil society.

Cities visited included New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bangalore, with participants engaging with leading institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Mumbai Stock Exchange. The group also visited the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Taj Mahal, and local marketplaces.

During their visit, the Emiratis also met representatives from the UAE Embassy in New Delhi and the UAE Consulate General in Mumbai, reinforcing the programme’s emphasis on diplomacy, dialogue and cross border understanding.

Through this exposure, the group gained a deeper appreciation of India’s political, economic, social and cultural landscape, while forming enduring professional relationships and creating new networks of exchange.

“Through this modality of immersive learning and cultural exchange, coupled with concrete deliverables in the form of strategic projects upon return, we are investing in a new generation of leaders imbued with compassion and curiosity to drive long-term impact in their communities. By connecting Emirati talent with influential voices across India’s government, private sector, academia, and cultural organisations, we are building enduring bridges that will strengthen UAE–India collaboration and empowering leaders to share shared solutions for the future,” said a Zayed Education Foundation spokesperson.

Now back in the UAE, participants are consolidating their learning and applying insights from the immersion phase to the development of capstone projects.

These projects are intended to generate thoughtful and practical proposals that contribute to strengthening UAE–India cooperation across policy, innovation, cultural exchange and economic collaboration, aligned with the UAE’s broader vision for international partnership and leadership development.

By combining immersive international exposure with structured learning and real world application, the UAE–India Leaders Program reflects Zayed Education Foundation’s commitment to developing principled, globally minded leaders who are equipped to navigate complexity, foster collaboration and contribute to a more connected future.

Depth and ambition of the partnership

Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India, said the program “reflected the depth and ambition of the partnership” between the two countries.

“Having personally welcomed the participants during their time in India, it was inspiring to see their engagement across science and technology, arts and culture, and international relations,” he said. “As they move into the capstone phase, these emerging leaders are well positioned to contribute meaningfully to our shared future.”

Details of the next phase of the UAE–India Leaders Program will be shared through the Foundation’s official channels.

Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation redefines leadership through a distinctly regional lens – one that unites heritage with innovation and character with capability. Through transformative programs in education, leadership, research, and collaboration, it aims to empower 100,000 young people by 2035 to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

ADCOOP launches ‘ADCOOP PLUS’ Loyalty Program

ADCOOP launches ‘ADCOOP PLUS’ Loyalty Program

2m read
In a moment that caught everyone’s attention, Rihanna was seen offering prayers at the family temple before joining the hosts for a joyful, petal-filled dance.

Rihanna joins the Ambanis for lunch at Antilia

1m read
British documents portray Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a “born leader” early on, highlighting a youthful figure already thinking ahead and preparing for greater responsibility.

UK files: Sheikh Mohammed a “born leader” early on

2m read
The airline will introduce its game-changing Airbus A321LR twice daily to both Mumbai and New Delhi.

Etihad upgrades India flights: What changes now

2m read