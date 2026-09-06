Dananeer Mobeen's Hurmat teaser is out, and it echoes her Mera Lyari role closely

Her second role this year as a young woman blocked from her ambitions by her father
Dubai: Four years ago Dananeer Mobeen was a teenager with a phone camera and a catchphrase. This week HUM TV released the first teaser for Hurmat, and she is carrying a prime-time drama about a young woman forbidden from going to university.
The teaser is enough to establish the shape of the thing. Mobeen's character lives under near-total restriction imposed by her father, played by Ali Tahir, and the drama opens with something as small as her looking properly at the sky from inside her own home. Veteran actor Javed Sheikh appears to be the figure who helps her take a first step outside it.
Hurmat, in Urdu, means honour or sanctity.
Kashif Anwar wrote Sabaat for HUM in 2020, which took on harassment, class and mental health. Neem followed in 2023, built around social reform against a feudal backdrop. The same year he wrote Nauroz for Green Entertainment, about isolation and survival.
That is a fairly consistent body of work, and it suggests Hurmat is unlikely to stay a straightforward story about a girl who wants her freedom.
The official synopsis leans the same way, framing the drama around the cost of wanting things and the way restrictions harden into normality. "Hurmat is a story of dreams, boundaries, and the courage to question them," it reads.
Nadeem Siddique directs. Momina Duraid produces under MD Productions, which is roughly a guarantee of the prime-time slot and the promotional machinery that comes with it.
In May, Mobeen appeared in Mera Lyari, her film debut, playing Afsana Baloch. Abu Aleeha wrote and directed it, and the story follows girls in the Karachi neighbourhood of Lyari training in secret with a coach played by Ayesha Omar, using football as an escape from pressure at home. Afsana's father is part of that pressure.
Now she is playing a young woman kept from a university education by hers.
Mera Lyari came with its own noise. The film was widely framed in Indian media as Pakistan's answer to Dhurandhar, a comparison Mobeen pushed back on when it premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival.
"It's a disservice to boil this movie down to a response to another film," she said, urging audiences to take it on its own terms.
Hurmat is a return to the format that actually built her, which is HUM prime time.
Mobeen was born in Peshawar in December 2001 and went viral in 2021 with a clip that turned a single mispronounced word into a subcontinental meme. Most people can still quote it.
The pivot was faster than most. She made her television debut in Sinf-e-Aahan on ARY, then moved into MD Productions leads with Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri in 2023, Very Filmy in 2024 and Meem Se Mohabbat across 2024 and 2025.
HUM has not announced a premiere date or a slot for Hurmat, and the teaser gave nothing away on timing. Reports suggest filming may still be in progress.