Eight-year-old Sultan AlWahshi publishes debut space adventure

His cousins have already read the book and, according to Sultan, enjoyed it greatly. His classmates and teacher will receive their first look when school resumes at the end of August. The return to the classroom will give the publication another layer of reality: the papers once carried to school have grown into a professionally illustrated book available to readers. Sandstorm Comics sees that progression as proof of the creative ability already present among young people in the UAE. Abedin describes watching Sultan’s idea become a published book as rewarding for the entire team and “a wonderful reminder of the creative talent we have here in the UAE”.