Man allegedly attacks grandmother after she refuses iPhone and Rs300,000 demand

Family says young man had recently been given a new motorcycle before making fresh demands
A young man allegedly assaulted his elderly grandmother and aunt after they refused his demands for an expensive iPhone and Rs300,000, in a disturbing family dispute captured on video in northern India.
The incident took place in Bahlimpura village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
The family says the young man had recently been given a new motorcycle.
But according to his grandmother, his demands did not stop there.
He allegedly began pressuring relatives to buy him an iPhone and give him Rs 300,000 in cash.
When his grandmother and aunt said they could not meet the demands, the dispute allegedly turned violent.
Three videos connected to the incident have since circulated on social media, drawing police attention.
Local reports say footage from the incident shows the young man allegedly assaulting his grandmother and aunt.
One video reportedly shows him attacking the women as they attempt to protect themselves.
His grandmother later appeared in another video crying as she described what she said had happened and appealed to authorities for protection and action.
According to her account, the family had recently bought the young man a motorcycle.
Despite receiving the vehicle, she alleged he continued making expensive demands.
When the women said they could not provide the money, he allegedly became angry and assaulted them.
The allegations have not yet been tested in court.
Local newspaper Hindustan reported that the confrontation began outside before moving inside the family home.
The young man is also accused of preventing his grandmother and aunt from leaving the house following the assault.
Other relatives subsequently arrived and freed the women, according to the report.
The grandmother has further alleged that the latest incident was not the first time the family had faced threatening or violent behaviour from the young man.
Police have not independently established all of those allegations.
Bulandshahr City Circle Officer Prakhar Pandey confirmed that police had become aware of the videos showing the alleged assault.
Police have begun examining the incident and said further action would depend on their findings and a formal complaint from the family.
Reporting on Wednesday conflicted over whether such a complaint had already been submitted.
One local report quoted police as saying they had not yet received a written complaint. In contrast, another said authorities would register a case based on a complaint and take appropriate action.
Police have therefore not announced charges against the young man.