The trailer offers the first major glimpse of Mammootty as Dr Devadas, a doctor whose life takes him from a successful practice into the heart of tribal communities. His journey brings him face to face with poverty, exploitation, social inequality and difficult moral choices, while his commitment to medicine and Gandhian ideals remains central to the story.

The film explores the relationship between an individual and society, examining how a doctor’s ideals are tested when he becomes closely involved with the struggles of people living on the margins. The trailer suggests a measured, socially conscious drama, characteristic of Adoor’s filmmaking, while giving Mammootty a role that relies more on restraint and inner conflict than conventional star appeal.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.