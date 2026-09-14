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Mammootty, Adoor reunite after 32 years as ‘Padayaatra’ trailer unveiled in Sharjah

UAE audience gets an early look at Mammootty-Adoor’s ‘Padayaatra’ trailer in Sharjah

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Mammootty, Adoor reunite after 32 years as ‘Padayaatra’ trailer unveiled in Sharjah

Sharjah: Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan have reunited after 32 years, with the trailer of their much-awaited film ‘Padayaatra’ unveiled before a large audience at Sharjah Expo Centre during the ‘Rajakeeyam – Celebrate with Legends’, celebrations.

The trailer offers the first major glimpse of Mammootty as Dr Devadas, a doctor whose life takes him from a successful practice into the heart of tribal communities. His journey brings him face to face with poverty, exploitation, social inequality and difficult moral choices, while his commitment to medicine and Gandhian ideals remains central to the story.

The film explores the relationship between an individual and society, examining how a doctor’s ideals are tested when he becomes closely involved with the struggles of people living on the margins. The trailer suggests a measured, socially conscious drama, characteristic of Adoor’s filmmaking, while giving Mammootty a role that relies more on restraint and inner conflict than conventional star appeal.

The Sharjah unveiling added a special dimension to the reunion, with the UAE audience getting an early look at the film during the Kerala-focused cultural celebrations.

The presence of Mammootty and Adoor also turned the trailer presentation into a celebration of one of Malayalam cinema’s most respected creative partnerships.

‘Padayaatra’ marks Adoor’s return to feature filmmaking after a decade and his fourth collaboration with Mammootty. Their previous films — ‘Anantaram’ (1987), ‘Mathilukal’ (1990) and ‘Vidheyan’ (1993) — are regarded as landmarks of Malayalam cinema.

Their collaboration has also produced some of Mammootty’s most acclaimed performances. In ‘Mathilukal’, he portrayed celebrated writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, while ‘Vidheyan’ saw him deliver a memorable performance as the ruthless feudal landlord Bhaskara Patelar. His performances in both films earned him National Film Awards for Best Actor.

Adoor and Mammootty have long represented a distinctive meeting of powerful acting and uncompromising filmmaking. Their films have explored human behaviour, power, loneliness, identity and social structures, giving Mammootty opportunities to move well beyond conventional commercial roles.

‘Padayaatra’ continues that association with a story rooted in social realities. The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany, with Adoor returning to a world of carefully observed characters and layered human relationships.

With the trailer now unveiled in Sharjah, expectations are high for the latest chapter in the Mammootty-Adoor partnership. For audiences familiar with the impact of ‘Mathilukal’ and ‘Vidheyan’, the 32-year wait has made this reunion particularly significant.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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