The two actors were once among Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated couples
Dubai: Malayalam cinema stars Dileep and Manju Warrier have once again found themselves in the spotlight after appearing at the same public event in Kochi, marking a rare occasion for the former couple to share the same setting since their divorce.
The two actors, who were once among Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated couples, drew attention from fans and the media when they were spotted at the event alongside several prominent personalities from the film industry and public life. Their appearance together quickly became a talking point, given their long history and the years since their separation.
Dileep and Manju married in 1998 and announced their decision to part ways in 2014. Their divorce was formally completed in January 2015. At the time, Dileep had said that despite their separation, they would continue to maintain a cordial relationship, particularly as they share a daughter.
Following the divorce, both actors continued their careers separately. Manju made a much-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema with How Old Are You? in 2014 and went on to establish herself as one of the industry’s leading actresses. She has since appeared in several major Malayalam films and expanded her work across South Indian cinema.
Dileep, meanwhile, continued to remain one of Malayalam cinema’s commercially prominent actors, while also facing intense public scrutiny over the 2017 actress assault case. A trial court acquitted him in December 2025.
Their latest public appearance together has generated considerable interest online, with fans focusing on the significance of the two stars sharing a stage after years of largely maintaining separate public lives.
Neither actor has indicated that the appearance represents any change in their personal relationship. For now, their presence at the same event is a rare public moment for two stars whose personal history has remained a subject of intense interest among Malayalam cinema audiences.