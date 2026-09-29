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Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh linked to Income Tax searches at 12 Mumbai locations

Mumbai Income Tax teams searched locations linked to Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh linked to Income Tax searches at 12 Mumbai locations
Instagram/Rakul Preet Singh

Dubai: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is among those linked to Income Tax Department searches at 12 locations in Mumbai over suspected financial irregularities involving film-related transactions, according to reports.

The searches, conducted by teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department, also involve locations linked to film producer Vashu Bhagnani and production company Panorama Studios. Officials are examining documents, financial records and details of alleged overseas transactions.

Investigators are reportedly looking into whether funds were routed overseas under the guise of financing film projects. The exact nature of the suspected irregularities has not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Rakul Preet Singh is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, the son of Vashu Bhagnani. The Bhagnani family runs Pooja Entertainment.

Panorama Studios, meanwhile, is headed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and has been associated with films including the ‘Drishyam’ franchise.

Reports have also linked filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar to a separate search operation, although details of that action remain limited.

The current Income Tax investigation is separate from a drug-related case involving Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh in 2025.

In that case, two men were arrested after police allegedly seized 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA. The earlier case has no established connection to the Income Tax searches and should not be conflated with the current financial investigation.

Authorities are expected to examine the records and transactions collected during the searches before determining whether any tax or financial violations occurred.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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