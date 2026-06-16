Actor leaves behind a four-decade legacy across Syrian drama and culture
Dubai: Syrian actor and theatre director Osama Al Sayed Youssef has died at the age of 65, bringing to a end to a career of more than four decades that left a lasting mark on Syrian television and theatre.
His death was announced by the Damascus branch of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, which paid tribute to his artistic legacy and contributions to the country's cultural scene.
Details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced separately.
Youssef died while filming scenes for his latest television project, Beit Al Yasmeen, a Damascus-themed drama currently in production.
Born in Idlib, Youssef graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in 1982 and went on to become one of the recognised faces of Syrian drama.
His body of work spanned historical productions, social dramas and traditional Levantine series, earning him a reputation for portraying complex and memorable characters.
Among his most notable television appearances were roles in Khan Al Hareer and Seerat Al Jalali Family, productions that explored different facets of Syrian society.
He also appeared in a range of well-known series including Arab Civilisation, Talaa Al Fidda, Rafat Ain and the acclaimed drama Al Nadam. His credits further included major historical and period productions such as Salahuddin Al Ayyubi and Ahl Al Raya.
Youssef remained active in recent years, appearing in Taj in 2024 and taking part in current and upcoming productions including Matbakh Al Madina, Nasamat Ayloul and Al Khorooj Ila Al Bir.
Beyond his work on screen, Youssef played a significant role in Syria’s cultural and theatrical institutions. He served as director of the National Theatre in Aleppo from 2003 to 2016 and chaired or managed several national and international arts festivals, including theatre events in Idlib and Aleppo, the Al Mahabba Festival in Tartous, the Latakia Festival and multiple editions of the Damascus International Festival.
His final project, Beit Al Yasmeen, features a cast that includes Abdel Moneim Amayri, Nadine Khoury, Abeer Shams El Din, Amana Wali, Reem Abdel Aziz and Tareq Maraashli.