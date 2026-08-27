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Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

British maritime agency reports vessel hit amid rising Gulf security concerns

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AFP
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Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO
UKMTO

An "unknown projectile" has struck a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that has since been put out, a British maritime agency said early on Thursday.

"Local authorities have reported a tanker has been hit by an unknown projectile causing fire to the vessel which has since been extinguished," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

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