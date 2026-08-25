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UAE welcomes US move to remove Syria from terrorism list

Foreign Ministry says the move could help revive Syria’s economy and attract investment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry said the move would contribute to reinforcing security, stability and prosperity in Syria.
The ministry said the move would contribute to reinforcing security, stability and prosperity in Syria.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed a decision by the United States to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, stressing that the move is a positive step that supports the country’s stability and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for the efforts of US President Donald Trump in taking the decision, saying it could open wider opportunities to revitalise Syria’s economy, attract investment and strengthen the country’s integration into the global economy.

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The ministry said the move would contribute to reinforcing security, stability and prosperity in Syria.

It also reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence and development.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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UAESyria

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