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UAE welcomes US move to remove Syria from terrorism list

MoFA says the step will support Syria's recovery, attract investment and boost stability

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to initiate the process of removing Syria from the United States' list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation for President Donald Trump’s efforts in taking this step, which represents a positive development that will support Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts, create broader prospects for revitalizing the economy and attracting investment, and enhance Syria’s integration into the global economy, thereby contributing to strengthening security, stability, and prosperity in the country.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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