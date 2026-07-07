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UAE condemns terrorist bombings near Syria's Ministry of Tourism

Foreign Ministry reiterates rejection of violence and terrorism targeting security

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its brotherly people following the "heinous attack".
The ministry also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its brotherly people following the "heinous attack".
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that took place near the Ministry of Tourism in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leaving a number of people injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's strong denunciation of the attacks and reiterated the country's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

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The ministry also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its brotherly people following the "heinous attack", while wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The two terrorist bombings occurred near Syria's Ministry of Tourism in the capital, Damascus, injuring a number of people. 

The attacks coincided with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Syria, though there was no immediate indication that the visit was affected.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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