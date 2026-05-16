Al Kaabi stated, “Syria occupies a unique place at the heart of Arab and Islamic civilisation, and the Umayyad Mosque is one of its most prominent historical landmarks and enduring cultural symbols. The UAE’s announcement of the restoration of this mosque, with the generous support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ reflects the importance of our shared heritage and culture, and the UAE’s unwavering support for the Syrian people.”