UAE and France discuss tourism, aviation and SME partnerships as visitor numbers rise
Abu Dhabi: The UAE and France are exploring new opportunities to expand cooperation in tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as the number of French companies operating in the UAE continues to grow.
UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri held talks with France’s Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Trade, Crafts, Tourism and Purchasing Power Serge Papin during the UAE delegation’s visit to France.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of VivaTech 2026, an entrepreneurship and advanced technology exhibition held in Paris from June 17 to 20.
The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, including tourism partnerships, aviation links, startup growth and SME development.
Tourism was a key focus of the discussions, with both sides exploring ways to increase cooperation through training programmes and partnerships between tourism and hospitality education institutions.
The two countries also discussed promoting tourist attractions and landmarks in the UAE and France to encourage greater visitor exchange and cultural understanding.
The UAE and France also looked at potential cooperation through programmes linked to UN Tourism, including initiatives supporting the sustainable development of the tourism sector.
The UAE is scheduled to host the next UN Tourism Executive Council meeting during the second half of this year.
Travel links between the two countries continue to support tourism and business activity.
Around 840,000 French tourists visited the UAE in 2025, an increase of nearly 4 per cent compared with 2024.
The number of flights operating between the two countries reached 53 per week, supporting travel, trade and private-sector connections.
The number of French companies registered in the UAE increased from 7,089 at the end of 2024 to 10,202 by the end of 2025 — a growth of 44 per cent.
A further 1,153 French companies were established in the UAE during the first five months of 2026, bringing the total number of French companies operating in the country to more than 11,000.
Abdulla bin Touq said: “The French business community in the UAE has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. The total number of French companies registered in the country increased from 7,089 at the end of 2024 to 10,202 by the end of 2025, representing an exceptional 44 per cent growth.”
“This momentum has continued into 2026, with 1,153 new French companies established during the first five months of the year alone, bringing the total number of French companies operating in the UAE to more than 11,000 today.”
More than 20,458 French trademarks are also registered and protected in the UAE market.
During the meeting, Bin Touq also outlined several opportunities available to startups and SMEs in the UAE, including 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies, access to more than 2,000 economic activities and full repatriation of profits.
The UAE has also launched more than 10 government programmes focused on supporting entrepreneurship.
SMEs account for around 95 per cent of companies operating in the UAE and contribute 63 per cent of the country’s GDP, while generating more than 85 per cent of private-sector jobs.