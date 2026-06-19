“This momentum has continued into 2026, with 1,153 new French companies established during the first five months of the year alone, bringing the total number of French companies operating in the UAE to more than 11,000 today.”

Abdulla bin Touq said: “The French business community in the UAE has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. The total number of French companies registered in the country increased from 7,089 at the end of 2024 to 10,202 by the end of 2025, representing an exceptional 44 per cent growth.”

A further 1,153 French companies were established in the UAE during the first five months of 2026, bringing the total number of French companies operating in the country to more than 11,000.

During the meeting, Bin Touq also outlined several opportunities available to startups and SMEs in the UAE, including 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies, access to more than 2,000 economic activities and full repatriation of profits.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.