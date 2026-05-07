UAE and France deepen strategic ties in landmark Abu Dhabi talks

The two sides held a productive discussion on priority issues of regional and international significance. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on the two-State solution and welcomed France’s efforts in this regard. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, and stressed their support for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They reaffirmed their full solidarity with the people of Lebanon and support to the Lebanese government and armed forces in their efforts to restore peace and the State monopoly on arms. They reiterated their call for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce in Sudan and peaceful resolution to the war that leads to a civilian-led government and reaffirmed the principles outlined in the 12 September QUAD statement in this regard. Both parties underlined their commitment to supporting a just and lasting solution to the war in Ukraine in line with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. They welcomed the most recent UAE facilitation of prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged to 6,691.