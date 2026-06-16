AU Small Finance Bank raises FCNR rates to 7.10%, boosts end-to-end NRI banking proposition

Further strengthening its NRI proposition, AU SFB has also introduced zero forex margin and zero bank charges on eligible inward and outward remittances, placing it among the few private sector banks in India to eliminate embedded forex mark-ups. Under this proposition, customers benefit from currency conversion at the Bank’s Interbank Reference Rate (IBR) with no additional transaction charges. AU SFB was founded in 1996 by Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, a first-generation entrepreneur.