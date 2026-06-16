AU Small Finance Bank raises FCNR rates to 7.10%, boosts end-to-end NRI banking proposition

AU SFB also offers zero forex margin and bank charges on eligible remittances
UAE: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest Small Finance Bank and the first institution in over a decade to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a Universal Bank, has revised its Foreign Currency Non-Resident [FCNR (B)] deposit rates, with the peak USD deposit rate increasing from 5.15 per cent per annum to 7.10 per cent per annum, effective June 10, 2026.
Available in US Dollars, FCNR deposits offer NRIs a fully repatriable investment avenue with income tax exemption in India on both principal and interest, along with attractive returns on overseas earnings.
|Product
|Earlier Peak-Rate
|Revised Peak-Rate
|FCNR
|5.15%
|7.10%*
* Interest on FCNR (B) deposits is paid out semi-annually.
Further strengthening its NRI proposition, AU SFB has also introduced zero forex margin and zero bank charges on eligible inward and outward remittances, placing it among the few private sector banks in India to eliminate embedded forex mark-ups. Under this proposition, customers benefit from currency conversion at the Bank’s Interbank Reference Rate (IBR) with no additional transaction charges. AU SFB was founded in 1996 by Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, a first-generation entrepreneur.
For tenure-wise rates, visit https://www.au.bank.in/interest-rates/au-fcnr