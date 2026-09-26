Public banks open Sunday, ATM fees waived as India readies for bank shutdown
Dubai: UAE residents sending money to India or relying on Indian banking services should take note of special arrangements announced ahead of the three-day bank strike scheduled for September 28 to 30.
Public-sector banks and regional rural banks are set to open on Sunday, September 27, while several public-sector banks have announced a temporary waiver of ATM charges during the strike period.
For UAE residents, the measures could provide an extra opportunity to complete urgent banking work in India before the strike. However, not all Indian banks are necessarily open on Sunday, and UAE-to-India remittances will not automatically stop if the strike goes ahead.
PSU banks open Sunday: Public-sector banks and regional rural banks will operate on September 27.
No ATM charges: Several public-sector banks will waive charges on ATM transactions exceeding the usual free limit from September 28 to 30.
Use any ATM: The waiver is intended to allow customers to withdraw cash without worrying about the normal monthly free transaction limit.
Digital banking continues: UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs are expected to remain available for routine transactions.
Government payments brought forward: September salaries, wages and pensions for central government employees and pensioners were allowed to be paid early.
Half-yearly closing: September 30 is also the banking sector’s half-yearly closing date.
UAE residents: Those sending money to India should allow extra time for transfers that may require processing by the receiving bank.
Public-sector banks and RRBs will operate on Sunday.
The additional working day has been arranged because the strike follows the September 26-27 weekend, potentially creating an extended disruption to branch-based banking.
The RBI has approved operations at bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on September 27.
Customers should check their individual bank's latest advisory before visiting a branch, particularly if they use a private-sector bank.
The Sunday opening is designed to give customers another opportunity to complete essential banking work before the proposed strike begins on September 28.
Customers can use the additional day for transactions or other work requiring branch staff, rather than waiting until the strike period.
Private-sector banks are not part of the UFBU strike.
Their Sunday arrangements can differ, so customers should check their bank's website, app, customer-care channel or branch advisory before travelling.
For UAE residents who need relatives or representatives in India to complete branch-based work, this distinction is particularly important.
State Bank of India has confirmed that its branches will remain accessible on Sunday, September 27, ahead of the strike.
SBI has also advised customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit-cum-Withdrawal Machines, as well as YONO, internet banking, mobile banking and UPI for routine transactions.
The strike is expected to have its biggest impact on branch-based banking services.
ATMs, UPI, internet banking and mobile banking are expected to remain available, subject to individual bank arrangements and service availability.
Public-sector banks and RRBs have also announced a temporary waiver of ATM charges during the September 28-30 strike period. Indian Bank, for example, said customers could withdraw from other-bank ATMs without charges from September 26 to 30.
For UAE residents, one of the key questions is whether sending money to India will be affected.
As Gulf News reported earlier, a bank strike in India does not automatically mean UAE-to-India remittance services will stop. A UAE exchange house has said its remittance services are not expected to be disrupted by the proposed strike.
However, transfers that require processing or intervention by the receiving bank in India could take longer. Gulf News has also reported that some UAE-to-India transfers may face delays if they require action from bank staff during the strike.
UAE residents sending money for an urgent payment should therefore check the delivery estimate provided by their bank or exchange house and confirm when the funds are expected to be credited to the recipient's Indian account.
Sending money to India? Check the expected credit time and allow some additional time for transfers that may require receiving-bank processing.
Need branch services in India? If the account is with a PSU bank or RRB, September 27 provides an additional working day before the strike.
Use a private-sector bank? Do not assume the branch will be open. Check its Sunday schedule directly.
Need cash? ATMs remain an option, with several public-sector banks waiving ATM charges during the strike period.
Have urgent banking work? Complete it before September 28 where possible rather than waiting for the strike period.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the three-day strike over employee-related demands, including the implementation of a five-day banking week and other issues.
The government and bank managements have appealed to the unions to defer the proposed strike. As of September 26, the action remains scheduled for September 28-30.
For UAE residents, September 27 is an additional banking day for India's public-sector banks and RRBs, but it should not be treated as a blanket Sunday opening for every bank.
UAE-to-India remittances are not automatically halted by the proposed strike, although some transfers could take longer if receiving-bank processing is required. Check your bank or exchange house for the latest delivery estimate and complete urgent banking work early.