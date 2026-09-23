Sending money to India from UAE soon? Bank strike may delay some transfers

Public sector banks will open on Sunday before the proposed three-day walkout
Dubai: UAE residents sending money to India at the end of the month may witness some remittance delays. A proposed nationwide bank strike from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, could slow transfers that need attention from staff at an Indian bank.
The strike has not begun, and there is no indication that every UAE-to-India transfer will be delayed. The timing of a payment will depend on the remittance service, the receiving bank and whether the transfer can be processed automatically.
The United Forum of Bank Unions said it would proceed with the three-day strike unless there was a concrete development on its demand for a five-day banking week. Talks held on Tuesday did not produce an agreement, according to a statement from the union. The Indian government and bank managements have asked the unions to defer the action.
The strike would follow Saturday, September 26, a scheduled bank holiday. India’s Ministry of Finance has responded by saying public sector banks and regional rural banks will open on Sunday, September 27. That gives customers another day to handle banking needs before the proposed walkout. The ministry said the Reserve Bank of India had approved Sunday operations for branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests.
For a UAE resident, sending money before the strike does not by itself guarantee that the recipient can use it before Monday. What matters is when the funds reach the Indian account and whether the receiving bank has completed any required checks.
If you are paying for an urgent expense, check the delivery estimate shown by your UAE bank or exchange house before confirming the transfer. Ask whether the quoted time covers credit to the recipient’s account, and keep the transaction reference in case you need to trace it.
According to multiple reports, Indian banks have started advising customers to use mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and UPI during the proposed strike. These channels may remain available even where branch services face disruption. Their availability does not guarantee the arrival time of an international remittance, which can involve a separate transfer and receiving-bank process.
The practical choice is to send time-sensitive money with a margin before the strike and confirm that it has reached the recipient. If the payment can wait, check the latest status from your provider and the receiving bank before deciding when to send. The unions could still defer the strike, and the effect on individual transfers will become clearer once banks announce their operating arrangements.