UAE backs deeper BRICS financial cooperation at key India meetings

UAE joins BRICS finance talks and backs the NDB’s 2027 to 2031 strategy
Dubai: The UAE has backed deeper financial and economic coordination within BRICS while supporting the New Development Bank’s next five-year strategy during meetings in India.
The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the UAE, took part in the second meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors and the Special Meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank in Mumbai.
The meetings focused on priorities facing emerging and developing economies, stronger coordination among BRICS members and the future direction of the New Development Bank.
The BRICS finance meeting saw the adoption of a joint statement by finance ministers and central bank governors, while the BRICS-NDB Knowledge Portal was also launched to support the exchange of expertise, case studies and best practices.
BRICS is a vital platform for strengthening international economic cooperation and coordinating positions on financial and economic issues of common interest, particularly in light of the challenges facing emerging and developing economiesMohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs
Al Hussaini said the Knowledge Portal would help consolidate the group’s institutional work and capture its initiatives and technical output, while the UAE is prepared to contribute national expertise, case studies and best practices.
The UAE also welcomed the formation of the BRICS Task Force on Growth and Development in 2026 and called for its work to continue in the coming years.
Priority areas highlighted by the UAE include digital transformation and innovation, reforms that support growth, labour mobility and the development of future skills and talent.
The UAE also called for stronger coordination between successive BRICS presidencies to maintain continuity across initiatives and support longer-term outcomes.
The UAE delegation also took part in discussions on the New Development Bank General Strategy for 2027 to 2031.
The strategy will shape the bank’s direction and priorities over the next five years, with discussions covering technology and innovation, financing for digital transformation, climate action financing and women’s representation.
“The UAE supports the New Development Bank’s strategic direction and efforts to strengthen its role as a leading development institution for the Global South,” Al Hussaini said.
The Ministry of Finance also welcomed the progress made on the strategy and its focus on development projects linked to technology and digital transformation.
The UAE joined the New Development Bank in October 2021 and became a BRICS member in January 2024.