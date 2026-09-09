UAE corporate tax audits put transfer pricing records under the microscope

Businesses face closer scrutiny of related-party deals, records and tax evidence
In the UAE, corporate tax and transfer pricing are no longer back-office filing matters. The Federal Tax Authority has placed clear emphasis on arm’s length pricing, related-party and connected person transactions, and supporting documentation. Auditors will increasingly ask whether tax positions are backed by evidence, commercial substance, reconciled records, and governance discipline.
In recent past audit findings were expected to come from familiar areas like revenue recognition, impairment, provisions, going concern, or consolidation. Tax files were often treated as a separate compliance matter, owned by the tax team and reviewed close to filing. That mindset is now risky. With the UAE Corporate Tax regime in force, tax and transfer pricing positions now sit much closer to the audit file than many businesses realise.
The shift is not only regulatory. It is evidential. UAE businesses must show that related-party and connected person transactions follow the arm’s length principle and are properly documented. The FTA’s Transfer Pricing Guide covers documentation, intra-group services, financial transactions, intangibles, audits, and risk assessments. For auditors, the question is simple, if a tax position affects the financial statements, where is the evidence?
Consider a UAE group charging management fees from a Dubai head office to operating entities in the UAE and overseas. The finance team has invoices. The tax team has an intercompany agreement. Everything appears orderly until the auditor asks for evidence of services received, allocation basis, benefit analysis, approvals, and reconciliation to the ledger. The issue is whether the charge reflects commercial reality and is supportable under the UAE transfer pricing framework.
This is why tax readiness has become a governance issue for UAE boards and management teams. Related-party transactions, connected person payments, transfer pricing disclosures, deductibility positions, exempt income, free zone conditions, and permanent establishment considerations can all affect taxable income, provisions, deferred tax, and disclosures. Because FTA guidance applies transfer pricing rules to domestic and cross-border related-party arrangements, weak tax evidence can have an material impact on the audit opinion.
A second example is common in the UAE. A fast-growing family business expands into free zones, mainland entities, and overseas subsidiaries. One entity employs management, another signs contracts, another owns the brand, and another provides funding. By year end, profits have landed wherever the accounting entries placed them. When the transfer pricing file is prepared, it tries to explain the outcome after the fact. Auditors are increasingly uncomfortable with this sequence. Good documentation should show that a pricing policy existed, operated, and was monitored during the year.
The practical implication is clear. UAE tax files must be built with audit scrutiny in mind. This means maintaining concurrent documentation, ensuring agreements match actual conduct, documenting management judgments, reconciling tax positions to financial records, and keeping approval trails. It also means identifying related parties and connected persons early, assessing disclosure thresholds, and ensuring transfer pricing adjustments are reflected in the corporate tax return and financial reporting process.
For auditors, UAE corporate tax and transfer pricing can no longer be reviewed in isolation. Related-party transactions must be understood for their impact on taxable income, provisions, deferred tax, management representations, and audit committee reporting. Where evidence is weak, inconsistent, or prepared after the event, the audit response may require tax specialists, deeper testing, and stronger challenge of management’s assumptions.
The more mature UAE organisations are moving beyond filing compliance. They are building tax control frameworks, mapping related-party transactions, connecting transfer pricing policies to business models, documenting key judgments, and giving audit committees visibility before the year-end audit begins. This does not remove risk, but it makes the risk visible, controlled, and defensible.
The solution is not another folder prepared at the last minute. The solution is a tax-ready governance model, identify related-party and connected person transactions early, approve pricing policies before transactions occur, keep evidence as the business operates, reconcile tax positions regularly, involve tax and audit specialists before filing, and report major judgments to those in charge of governance. In the UAE’s new corporate tax environment, the strongest defence is a disciplined evidence trail that lets management say with confidence, our tax file tells the same story as our financial statements.