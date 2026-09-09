UAE corporate tax audits put transfer pricing records under the microscope

A second example is common in the UAE. A fast-growing family business expands into free zones, mainland entities, and overseas subsidiaries. One entity employs management, another signs contracts, another owns the brand, and another provides funding. By year end, profits have landed wherever the accounting entries placed them. When the transfer pricing file is prepared, it tries to explain the outcome after the fact. Auditors are increasingly uncomfortable with this sequence. Good documentation should show that a pricing policy existed, operated, and was monitored during the year.