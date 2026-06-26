Navigating tomorrow’s tax compliance landscape

As Associate Partner, Taxation & Compliance at Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Alia Noor shares insights on evolving UAE tax regulations, governance priorities, and technology-driven compliance strategies shaping resilient, future-ready businesses

The UAE’s tax landscape continues to evolve rapidly with the expansion of corporate tax regulations and global reporting standards. What are the most significant compliance challenges businesses are facing today, and how can organisations turn compliance into a strategic advantage?

The biggest challenge is no longer understanding the law; it is keeping pace with increasing expectations around governance, documentation, and transparency. Businesses are navigating a more sophisticated environment shaped by Corporate Tax, transfer pricing requirements, Pillar Two developments, and the UAE’s upcoming e-invoicing framework. Many organisations still view compliance as an annual exercise.

In reality, compliance has become a boardroom issue. Businesses that rely on fragmented processes and manual controls often struggle to respond efficiently to evolving requirements.

Forward-looking organisations are taking a different approach. They are investing in governance, technology, and data quality, recognising that strong compliance enhances credibility with investors, lenders, regulators, and business partners. In today’s environment, good compliance is not merely about avoiding penalties; it is becoming a competitive advantage.

As Associate Partner overseeing taxation and compliance, how do you help businesses move beyond a reactive approach to tax management and build long-term frameworks that support sustainable growth?

Our philosophy is simple: tax should support business strategy, not disrupt it. We work with businesses to move beyond short-term compliance and establish frameworks that provide certainty and scalability. This begins with understanding the commercial realities of the business. Whether a company is expanding into new markets, undertaking a group restructuring, or entering into related-party arrangements, we help management identify tax implications early and align them with operational and financial objectives. Strong documentation, effective policies, and periodic reviews enable businesses to manage complexity proactively rather than reactively. By embedding tax considerations into decision-making, organisations are better equipped to pursue growth opportunities with confidence.

Ultimately, our role extends beyond filing returns. We aim to provide management with clarity and certainty so that leaders can focus on strategy, investments, and long-term value creation.

With increasing emphasis on transparency, economic substance, and cross-border reporting, what steps should companies take to strengthen governance and ensure they remain future-ready?

Governance should not reside solely within the finance department. Boards and senior management must recognise that tax governance is increasingly part of overall enterprise risk management.

Businesses should maintain high-quality financial records, ensure that structures are aligned with commercial reality, and establish clear accountability for compliance across functions. Periodic reviews of cross-border arrangements and related-party transactions are equally important.

Future-ready organisations are those that build transparency into their culture rather than responding to regulations after the fact. Strong governance creates resilience and enables businesses to adapt with confidence as regulatory expectations continue to evolve.

Looking ahead, how do you see technology, automation, and data analytics reshaping the future of tax advisory and compliance services in the UAE over the next five years?

Technology will fundamentally redefine the tax profession. The UAE’s transition towards e-invoicing, combined with advances in automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, will move compliance closer to real-time reporting and continuous monitoring.

Routine tasks will increasingly be automated, allowing advisors to focus on risk management, strategic planning, and business insights. Data quality and analytics will become just as important as technical knowledge.