When management moves, tax follows

Understanding Place of Effective Management under UAE Corporate Tax
The introduction of the UAE Corporate Tax (CT) Law has significantly reshaped the tax landscape for businesses operating in or connected to the United Arab Emirates. While many companies focus primarily on whether they are legally incorporated in the UAE, an often-overlooked concept, the Place of Effective Management (POEM) can also determine whether an entity becomes a UAE tax resident.
For multinational groups and entrepreneurs managing foreign companies from the UAE, understanding POEM is critical. Strategic decisions made from the UAE, even for entities incorporated abroad, may create unintended UAE tax consequences.
The concept of POEM broadly refers to the location where key management and commercial decisions necessary for the conduct of a company’s business are made. In simple terms, it is the place where the company is actually managed and controlled on a day-to-day strategic level.
Under Article 11 of the UAE CT Law, a juridical person may be considered a tax resident in the UAE if it is effectively managed and controlled in the UAE, even if the entity is legally incorporated in another country.
In practice, this means that a foreign company could be treated as a UAE tax resident if its strategic decision-making takes place within the UAE.
In recent years, many business owners and senior executives have relocated to the UAE while continuing to manage companies incorporated in other jurisdictions. With modern communication tools, it is common for board meetings, commercial negotiations, and strategic decisions to be conducted remotely.
However, this convenience can create significant tax exposure.
For example, if the founders, directors, or senior management of a foreign company regularly make strategic decisions from the UAE, the tax authorities may conclude that the company’s effective management lies in the UAE, even if its legal registration remains overseas.
This issue is frequently overlooked because management often assumes that legal incorporation alone determines tax residency, which is not always the case.
If a foreign company is deemed to have its POEM in the UAE, it may be treated as a UAE tax resident entity under the corporate tax framework.
This classification carries several important consequences.
1. Corporate Tax on worldwide income
A UAE tax resident entity is generally subject to UAE CT on its worldwide income, not just income generated within the UAE. This could bring the entire global income of the foreign company within the scope of UAE taxation.
2. Mandatory CT registration
Once treated as a UAE resident person, the entity would be required to register for corporate tax with the Federal Tax Authority and obtain a tax registration number. As per the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) decision no. 3 of 2024, the foreign company must apply for CT registration within 3 months from the end of the financial year.
Failure to register within the above timeframe may lead to administrative penalties of AED 10,000.
3. Application of Transfer Pricing Rules
Where the entity engages in transactions with related parties or connected persons, transfer pricing provisions under the UAE CT Law would apply.
This means the company must ensure that its intercompany transactions follow the arm’s length principle, maintain appropriate transfer pricing documentation, and disclose related-party transactions in the corporate tax return.
4. Eligibility for Foreign Tax Credit
While the exposure to tax may increase, the UAE tax framework does allow relief in certain circumstances. If the entity has already paid tax in another jurisdiction on the same income, it may be able to claim a foreign tax credit, subject to the limitations specified under the UAE corporate tax rules.
This mechanism helps mitigate the risk of double taxation.
Determining the place of effective management is a fact-based analysis. Authorities typically review several indicators, including:
• Where board meetings and strategic decisions take place
• The location of directors or senior executives making key decisions
• Where commercial policies and financial strategies are determined
• Where central management functions are performed
• The location where important corporate records and accounts are maintained
If most of these elements point to the UAE, the risk of POEM being established in the UAE increases.
Documentation plays a critical role in demonstrating where effective management actually occurs.
Companies should ensure that board minutes, management reports, and decision-making records clearly reflect the location where key decisions were taken.
This evidence may be essential if tax authorities review the entity’s residency status.
As the UAE continues to align its tax system with international standards, the concept of effective management is likely to become increasingly important in tax assessments.
For entrepreneurs, family offices, and multinational groups with executives based in the UAE, understanding POEM is essential to avoid unintended tax exposure.
Businesses should therefore carefully evaluate where strategic decisions are made and ensure that their corporate governance practices align with their intended tax residency position.
Ultimately, in the era of corporate taxation, where management sits may determine where tax is paid.