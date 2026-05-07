Finanshels offers free corporate tax filing for businesses under Dh1 Million

The company has supported 6,000+ UAE founders with tax, accounting, audits & CFO services
For thousands of small business owners across the UAE, Corporate Tax compliance has become one of the most stressful parts of running a company.
Many founders are still trying to understand registration timelines, filing requirements, accounting obligations, and what exactly applies to their business. For early-stage companies already managing cash flow carefully, even basic compliance costs can feel overwhelming.
That is exactly the gap Finanshels is trying to solve with its latest initiative.
The UAE-based accounting and tax firm has announced a special offer: free Corporate Tax filing services for businesses generating under Dh1 million in annual revenue. The initiative is limited to the first 1,000 eligible companies.
At a time when compliance pressure across the UAE ecosystem continues to rise, the move aims to help smaller businesses stay compliant without adding financial strain.
“Most small founders are not avoiding compliance intentionally,” says Muhammed Shafeekh, CEO of Finanshels. “They are overwhelmed by changing regulations, operational pressure, and the cost of getting professional support. We wanted to remove at least one barrier for them.”
The announcement comes during a period of increased regulatory enforcement across the UAE. Over the last few years, businesses have seen the introduction of Corporate Tax, tighter AML compliance requirements, and stronger financial reporting expectations across free zones and mainland entities alike.
For many SMEs, the challenge is not just understanding the law — it is finding reliable financial partners who can simplify the process.
That is where Finanshels has built its positioning.
The company says it has already supported over 6,000 founders across the UAE with accounting, bookkeeping, VAT, Corporate Tax, audits, AML compliance, and fractional CFO services. The firm has become particularly known among startups and founder-led businesses for translating complex financial requirements into practical operational support.
The free Corporate Tax filing initiative is expected to especially benefit:
Early-stage startups
Solopreneurs and consultants
Small trading businesses
E-commerce companies
Service-based SMEs
Founder-led agencies and creative firms
According to the company, eligible businesses will receive end-to-end support for Corporate Tax filing, helping ensure submissions are completed accurately and on time.
The initiative also reflects a larger shift happening in the UAE startup ecosystem. Financial compliance is no longer being treated as a back-office task. Increasingly, investors, banks, and regulators expect businesses to maintain clean books and structured financial reporting from the beginning.
Founders who delay these processes often face bigger operational issues later — especially during fundraising, banking reviews, audits, or expansion planning.
For smaller companies trying to stay lean while remaining compliant, offers like this can significantly reduce pressure during the early growth stage.
As UAE businesses continue adapting to the country’s evolving financial landscape, initiatives focused on accessibility and compliance support may end up playing a much larger role than many founders expect.