ADIB board approves proposed Dh1.75 billion rights issue

The bank said the rights issue would support its growth plans under Vision 2035 while allowing existing shareholders to maintain their proportional ownership by taking up their respective rights.

ADIB's return on equity reached 28% in 2024 and increased to 29% in 2025. It stood at 28% during the first half of this year.

Total assets reached Dh304 billion at the end of the first half of 2026, exceeding Dh300 billion for the first time in the bank's history. The milestone followed asset growth of 24% during 2025.

Eligible shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for approximately one new share for every 34.14 existing ADIB shares they hold, subject to final terms and rounding arrangements.

Under the proposal, ADIB will issue 106.383 million new ordinary shares at Dh16.45 each. That represents a discount of about 28.8% to the bank's closing price of Dh23.10 on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on August 24.

The transaction has not yet received final approval. ADIB said it will announce further details after obtaining the required regulatory and shareholder approvals.

“Reaching more than AED 300 billion in total assets for the first time is an important milestone for ADIB and reflects the significant progress we have made in growing our business and customer franchise,” Abdelbary said.

“The proposed rights issue reflects our confidence in the opportunities ahead and in the Bank’s ability to continue delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

“ADIB has delivered several years of healthy and consistent growth, supported by the strength of our franchise, market-leading returns and a clear focus on creating value for our shareholders,” ADIB Chairman Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.